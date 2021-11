A DUBLIN man has been charged following an assault on a minor that took place on Gorey’s Main Street on the evening of Saturday, October 16.

Daire Lynch (20) of 54 Stannaway Road, Crumlin, Dublin appeared before Wexford District Court last week charged with assault causing harm under the non-fatal offences against the person act.

Lynch was remanded on bail and will be due before Gorey District Court on January 6, 2022.