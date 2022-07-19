Man assaulted and mugged during his first night at Wexford homeless shelter

An assault on a man spending his first night in a hostel for homeless men was reviewed during a sentencing hearing at Wexford Circuit Court.

Accused Aaron Clifford, aged 20, pleaded guilty to assaulting the occupant of Room 10 at Ozanam House in Wexford.

He also admitted theft from Dean Monaghan.

The hostel was given as the address of Clifford at the time in June of 2020 but the court learned that he now resides in Enniscorthy.

The court was briefed by Garda John Keating on the events in the early morning of June 16, 2020 before Monaghan arrived at the barracks in a state of upset.

He reported that three men had woken him and entered his room, stealing his iPhone, wallet, cigarettes and €40 in cash.

The complainant also sustained a cut to his neck/face area with his own pen-knife an incident which was the subject of a separate prosecution, leading to a jail sentence for another individual.

The garda reckoned that the intruders spent five minutes in Number 10 before departing from the scene of the crime, leaving their victim lying on the floor.

Aaron Clifford was identified as a suspect and, when arrested later that morning, he was found to have Monaghan’s dole card and his phone charger.

None of the other stolen items was ever recovered, the court was told.

Judge James McCourt was also provided with information on the background of the defendant.

Barrister Caroline Latham said that, the second eldest in a family of six, Clifford had been in difficulties with drugs from the age of twelve.

Ms Latham cited the influence of his stepfather, whom she described as a heroin addict.

While homeless and in Ozanam house, counsel continued, the defendant was bullied by a man more than twice his age.

His involvement in the offences described was under duress, the court was told.

The barrister added that, thanks to Focus Ireland, Clifford had found steady accommodation in Enniscorthy.

The judge accepted that he was a vulnerable young adult at the time of the assault and theft.

Though previous convictions for theft, burglary and criminal damage could not be ignored, he was prepared to suspend the 18 month prison sentence which was recorded.

As conditions of the suspension, Clifford agreed to remain drug free and to attend counselling.