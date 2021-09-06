Local man is convicted of attempted robbery in Gorey

A MAN from Gorey was convicted of committing attempted robbery when his case went before Wednesday’s sitting of the local district court.

Robert Chamberlain, 66 Hazelwood, Gorey, was charged with committing the offence at Permanent TSB, Main Street, Gorey, on March 26, 2020.

The victim of the crime, Marcella McDonald, gave evidence in the case and said she was at the bank machine on the date in question and felt “a hand or something” on her back and a man said “this is a f***ing robbery”.

However, Ms McDonald took her card back out of the machine and the defendant ran off shouting he was sorry and asked her not to call the gardai.

The witness said the incident had terrified her and she is now afraid to go to the bank link machine.

"I’m not able to sleep properly since and I’m scared to go back to the bank link now,” she said.

When asked by Insp Syl Hipwell if she knew the accused the witness confirmed she did.

"Twice I have seen him in my neighbourhood,” she said.

The court heard that after the incident the witness drove to her parents house and rang the gardai. The judge heard the defendant was barred from Tesco for the safety of the witness, who works there.

“I am still very shook by it and I’m not sleeping,” she said. "I fear for my life when I see him.”

In cross-examination the witness was asked when the incident occurred, to which she replied that she thought it was “a few days after St Patrick’s Day”.

"Would you be surprised to hear it was on March 26?”asked the defendant’s solicitor.

"I do get a bit shell-shocked by it and I have never been in fear like this before,” replied the witness.

Ms McDonald was then asked if it would be odd for a man to commit what the defendant was charged with, in his own town, in daylight and with people on the street.

The court then viewed CCTV footage from the day in question following which the solicitor said to the witness: “I put it to you that when you walk out you do not look like a woman that was terrified.”

However, the witness replied: “I think I was shell-shocked because it had just happened.”

The solicitor then put it to the witness that her client was actually looking for .50c off of her for drink.

When asked how she knew the defendant the witness said they used to work together in Tesco.

Garda James Whelan gave evidence that he was on duty on March 26, 2020, when the injured party made a statement about the incident.

When the solicitor pointed out that a relatively long period of time passed before her client was arrested she was told there was some difficulty locating him.

She also pointed out to the judge that the witness had given a date of March 15, when in fact the alleged incident occurred 11 days after that.

"The offence of robbery requires force or the threat of force being used and there is no evidence of that given by Ms McDonald,” said the solicitor.

"She does not come across on CCTV as someone who was terrified,” she added.

However, Insp Hipwell said that CCTV footage showed an alcove and the defendant entered the area and came out again very quickly.

"That would imply something happened very quickly in there,” he said.

"He said ‘this is a f**king robbery and that is enough to frighten anyone,” he added.

"I think this woman gave good evidence and I think it's sufficient.”

Judge Cheatle then noted that the garda witness have given evidence that Ms McDonald had made a statement on March 26, and that the alleged robbery had taken place on that date.

Commenting on the CCTV, Judge Cheatle said Ms McDonald went into the alcove and the defendant was seen following her.

"She felt something on her back and heard a man say ‘this is a f***ing robbery,” said the judge.

He then expressed satisfaction that the prosecution had made its case and the accused took the stand.

"That day, before I came across Ms McDonald, I was looking for a butt on the ground to make a roll,” he said.

"I bumped into her by accident and that is why she might have felt something behind her,” said Chamberlain.

When asked by his solicitor if he said “this is a f***ing robbery” the defendant replied: “No, I wouldn’t say anything like that.”

"I was looking for a butt on the ground,” he said.

"I genuinely don’t think she has any problem against me or anything I just think she got frightened,” he added. "She did look shocked but she didn’t look frightened.”

When his solicitor made reference to the fact he had previous convictions the defendant said: “Yes, and I always plead guilty. This is the first time I have ever pleaded not guilty.”

"I worked in Tesco for four-and-a-half years, from ‘01 to ‘05, and we always got on,” he said.

"I live 200 yards from the bank link and the garda station is 200 yards the other way so I’m not going to rob anyone in my own town.”

Under cross-examination from Insp Syl Hipwell, the defendant said he was looking for a butt on the ground to make a cigarette, before adding: “I am ashamed of that, I know it’s disgusting.”

"I understand, I would have got a fright too,” said Chamberlain.

"I did not threaten her in any way and I certainly did not say ‘this is a f***ing robbery’ because I don’t speak like that,” he added.

"Well it appears to me you are not clear on anything and the witness gave very clear evidence,” said Insp Hipwell.

"I believe she has been as honest as she possible could be,” he added.

In his summary Judge Cheatle said that what happened could be viewed as being at the lower end of the scale for that type of crime.

“I am satisfied the incident occurred as described by Ms McDonald,” said Judge Cheatle.

Describing it as “a clumsy and amateurish attempt” at a robbery, the judge said it could still have put the injured party in fear or make her feel like she was under threat.

The court was then told an outline of the defendant’s previous convictions.

Chamberlain's solicitor described her client as being 38 years of age who lives with his parents.

"He didn’t have an easy upbringing and was born with a physical disability,” said the solicitor.

“He’s on a methadone programme at the moment and been on one for the last 10 years,” she added.

She said her client apologised if Ms McDonald felt frightened because that “was not his intention”.

In his summary Judge Cheatle said that “on the debit side of the column” the incident was on the lower scale of attempted robberies, however, he added that attempted robberies were on the high scale of offences.

"It will require a custodial sentence,” he said, sentencing Chamberlain to six months in prison, however, it was indicated an appeal will be lodged and the terms of that appeal include the defendant having no contact at all with the prosecution witness.