Large consignment of cannabis intercepted in Gorey was destined for Bunclody

A consignment of cannabis intercepted near Gorey was bound for Bunclody, the Circuit Court was told.

Judge James McCourt dealt with the case Michael Cunningham who was pulled up at a garda checkpoint at Raheenagurren on September 15 in 2020,

Officers noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the driver’s grey Skoda Octavia as they moved to impound it for lack of tax and insurance.

They discovered a large quantity of the drug in the vehicle, transported in five vacuum packed bags.

The defendant, aged in his 40s, told officers that he was due to deliver it in Bunclody after picking it up at Ballymun in Dublin.

The find prompted a search of Cunningham’s home at Ballykeenan, Myshall, County Carlow.

A smaller amount of cannabis was uncovered there, bringing the total value of the drug seized to €96,000.

When interviewed he stated that he was under pressure to make the delivery as his brother and nephew - both in jail - owed €10,000 to criminals.

He also said that he used cannabis to deal with the pain of arthritis.

Judge James McCourt noted that he was on bail at the time.

Although he was clearly under significant duress to act as a mule ‘at the lowest end of the chain’ he must serve a three year prison sentence.