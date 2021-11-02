Kilmuckridge woman was found with cocaine at Gorey hotel

A woman found with cocaine at a Gorey hotel has been ordered to pay €100 to the court poor box.

Katie Buttle (27) of Kilmuckridge House, Kilmuckridge, was charged with possession of drugs at the Amber Springs Hotel on November 4, 2019.

The court heard her residence had been searched and her room at the hotel was also searched, with €210 in cocaine discovered. Buttle admitted the drugs were for her own use.

Solicitor Lana Doherty said her client was pleading guilty, adding that she had no previous convictions. “She was in a difficult relationship and was with another person that evening.”

Judge John Cheatle ordered Buttle to pay €100 to the poor box having heard she is currently out of work.