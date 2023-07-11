Jury told they must decide if Wexford man is guilty of murder or manslaughter

The trial of a man accused of murdering his housemate with a kitchen knife is continuing at the Central Criminal Court in Wexford this week.

The trial which opened early last week heard David Bolger (45) pleading not guilty to a charge of murdering Przemyslaw Klimzczuk at the house where they were both residing in Enniscorthy’s Ashbrook Estate in the early hours of May 1, 2020.

A jury of seven men and five women heard evidence from Rafel Sajewski who said two fellow Poles joined him, the deceased and the defendant for what turned into a drinking session in the living room of the house.

His evidence was that Bolger became aggressive towards one of the pair of guests and that he (Sajewski) hit him when he did not calm down.

Later, after the witness had gone to his bedroom upstairs, he was joined by Mr Klimzczuk who asked to stay there the night as he was afraid of the accused.

Bolger came to the door of the bedroom shortly afterwards and when he was admitted Mr Sajewski told the court “David walked in and hit him (Mr Klimzczuk) with the knife”.

He felt that the single blow was delivered close to the heart.

Under cross-examination, Mr Sajewski accepted that he hit Bolger several times in the face earlier that night during the drinking session in the sitting room.

He explained that this happened after Bolger bit the hand of one of the guests, Daniel Czuchnowski.

The witness reckoned that the five men drank a bottle of Jagermeister each that evening and that marijuana had been smoked.

He agreed with defence counsel Colman Cody that he had regarded David Bolger as a good man and that he became aware that the defendant was taking medication for mental health problems.

Piotr Dabrowski, the one sober person in 41 Ashbrook that night, also gave evidence.

He told how he was born in a little village near Lublin in 1964 and that he came to Ireland 19 years ago.

He recalled the night of April 30/May 1, 2020 because of what he called the tragic accident.

Mr Dabrowski does not take alcohol and spent most of the evening in his room, coming down twice to ask the others to be quiet.

A recording of the 999 call made by Piotr Dabrowski from the bedroom of Rafel Sajewski, where Mr Klimzczuk lay not breathing, was played to Judge Tony Hunt and the jury.

The woman who took the call had some difficulty making out the address, thinking that Dabrowski had said Art Brook rather than Ashbrook.

However, the confusion was cleared up once Mr Dabrowski gave her the EirCode.

She then told the two men to lift the casualty down on to the floor and coached them in how to administer CPR.

Her urging them to maintain a rhythm ‘1,2,3,4’ was repeated over and over and over again until the first of two ambulances pulled up.

As lockdown regulations were in force at the time, emergency service personnel were required to wear PPE suits.

The trial heard evidence from four paramedics, including Anthony Breen who recalled that the call to attend 41 Ashbrook was received at 12.25 a.m.

His ambulance arrived at the house nine minutes later at 12.34 a.m.

Mr Klimzczuk was in a bedroom on the top floor and it immediately seemed to Breen that he looked deceased, with a small wound just below his left nipple.

Resuscitation attempts continued for 20 minutes before the paramedics concluded that their efforts were in vain.

Thirteen members of An Garda Siochána involved in the investigation were called into the witness box, the fifth of these being Garda Sandra Nolan.

She told how she arrived in Ashbrook on the night in question to find a male, who turned out to be David Bolger, sitting outside Number 41.

She recalled that he had facial injuries and, after she enquired if he was okay, he rose unsteadily to his feet.

She noted the defendant saying that he and four others had been drinking in the house.

At one stage the others were all shouting at him and telling him he was an asshole.

He said that he (Bolger) went up the stairs and stabbed ‘Shammock’ – the nickname of Przemyslaw Klimzczuk.

Garda Nolan told Sergeant Sylvia Ryan what Bolger had said and a decision was taken to arrest him.

As he had no shoes on, she went into the house to fetch a pair while Detective Garda Paul Hayes carried out the arrest.

When defending barrister Colman Cody put it to her that the accused had been intoxicated, she responded that he was perfectly able to hold a conversation.

Doctor Sara Malik of Caredoc was sworn in on the Koran to state that she formally pronounced Przemyslaw Klimzczuk dead at 2.10 a.m. on May 1, 2020.

The doctor was followed into the witness box by Doctor Linda Mulligan, Chief State Pathologist, who carried out the post-mortem on the 43-year-old meat factory worker at Whitehall in Dublin.

She explained that she had been shown a black handled kitchen knife with a 12.5 centimetre long blade.

Dr Mulligan concluded that the single stab wound which penetrated both heart and lung could have been caused by this knife or a similar weapon.

She found no evidence of any defensive injury.

Blood and urine samples were taken, leading her to conclude that the dead man was acutely intoxicated by alcohol at the time of his death and that he had recently consumed cannabis.

She agreed with Mr Cody that the blood alcohol level was five times the legal limit for driving.

The final witness for the prosecution was Detective Garda Paul Hayes.

He was re-called to tell how he re-arrested David Bolger at his home in Irish Street on September 8, 2020, and brought him to Enniscorthy garda station.

There the defendant was charged with the murder of Przemyslaw Klimzczuk four months earlier and in due course, the case was referred to the Central Criminal Court.

Defending counsel Colman Cody said that he would not be going into evidence and the jury was sent home, to return the following day for closing speeches.

In his speech to the jury, prosecuting barrister James Dwyer accepted it was clear from photographs taken of the accused that he had been subjected to a beating on the night in question.

However, he also pointed out there was no evidence that there had been any struggle in the bedroom where the fatal stabbing occurred.

Memories of exactly what occurred had been clouded by alcohol and by the witnessing of a traumatic event, counsel remarked.

The evidence was that Przemyslaw Klimzczuk sustained no defensive injuries before he received a single stab to the heart.

‘Being drunk is no defence in law,’ observed Mr Dwyer as he turned to consideration of the issue of intoxication. ‘A drunken intent to commit a crime is still an intent.’

While it was clear that a lot of alcohol was consumed in the house that night, the defendant still had the presence of mind to go after the deceased, up two flights of stairs, to strike the killing blow.

Shortly afterwards, Bolger told Garda Sandra Nolan that he had stabbed the man nicknamed ‘Shammock’.

This was a clear and unequivocal admission of murder, the barrister argued.

When it was his turn to speak, defending counsel Colman Cody put forward the case for returning a verdict of manslaughter rather than murder.

The tragic death of 43 year old Przemyslaw Klimzczuk occurred during Covid lockdown, he reminded the jury, when residents of 41 Ashbrook had their lives turned upside down and drinking sessions became a regular occurrence.

At the time of the killing, Bolger was intoxicated, injured and vulnerable, it was suggested, and clearly physically distressed.

The accused was too intoxicated to form an intent to kill or cause serious harm to his fellow resident, reasoned Mr Cody.

‘The law does take some account of human frailties,’ counsel concluded as he sought to avoid a murder verdict being returned.

Judge Tony Hunt made it clear at the outset of his closing address that he saw no grounds for outright acquittal, leaving only two possibilities – a conviction for murder or conviction on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

‘This was an unlawful killing,’ concluded Judge Tony Hunt, speaking to the jury before the seven men and five women set about their deliberations on the seventh day of the trial of Enniscorthy 45 year old.

The judge told him it would not be reasonable in the light of the evidence to find that someone else stabbed the deceased meat factory worker.

And it was patently clear that the death was caused by insertion of a knife into the chest cavity of Przemyslaw Klimzczuk.