Jury sworn in for trial of Wexford woman who pleads not guilty to the murder of her 94-year-old father by reason of insanity

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a woman who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of her 94-year-old father on his birthday.

Julie Flood (51) with an address listed as The Oyle, Oylegate, Co Wexford, is accused of the murder of her father, Patrick (94), at their home address at The Oyle on April 14, 2019.

The jury was sworn in on Monday at the court for the trial of Ms Flood who spoke only to say "not guilty by reason of insanity" when the sole charge of murder was read to her by the registrar.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said the case would hear from a number of factual witnesses and that medical witnesses were also anticipated to give evidence.

The trial opens on Tuesday in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court and is expected to last up to three days before a jury of six women and six men.