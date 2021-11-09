Jurisdiction refused in Enniscorthy assault case

Jurisdiction has been refused in a case involving an alleged assault in Enniscorthy last summer.

Jamie Carolan is charged with assault at the old bridge, Enniscorthy, on June 27.

Garda Jessica Newman told Gorey District Court that she was called to an assault at 3.45 p.m.

Garda Newman said Brendan Jackson was assaulted by two men he knew; namely Mark and Jamie Carolan. It is alleged the latter kicked Mr Jackson a number of times to his back and side. Mr Jackson also sustained a cut to his eyebrow.

Garda Newman said he refused to go with paramedics.

Carolan was arrested and made no admissions as to his part in the incident.

Judge John Cheatle refused jurisdiction, remanding Carolan on continuing bail to the court to December 15.