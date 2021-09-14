Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.3°C Dublin

Judge wants ‘no more excuses’ from man who wasn’t in court

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Wexford

A Gorey man has been warned to make no more excuses after his case was adjourned at a sitting of Arklow District Court last week.

Christopher Byrne (28) 36 Hillcrest Drive, Clonattin, Gorey, was due before the court to face charges of failure to produce a driving licence, no insurance, driving without a licence, failure to produce an insurance certificate, failure to produce a driving licence within ten days, holding a mobile phone while driving and non-display of “L” plates by a learner driver at Main Street, Carnew on November 16, 2020.

He was not present in court when the case was called and a bench warrant was issued by Judge David Kennedy for him to appear.

Later in the sitting, gardai told the court that Mr Byrne had contacted Arklow Garda Station to say that he had collected his daughter from school as she was feeling unwell.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Judge David Kennedy vacated the bench warrant.

He adjourned the case to September 15 and said the defendant would be required to provide proof. Judge Kennedy warned there were to be “no excuses”, noting that the defendant was also to provide evidence of a Covid-19 test that had meant he could not attend a court date in July.

Most Watched

Privacy