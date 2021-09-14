Judge wants ‘no more excuses’ from man who wasn’t in court

A Gorey man has been warned to make no more excuses after his case was adjourned at a sitting of Arklow District Court last week.

Christopher Byrne (28) 36 Hillcrest Drive, Clonattin, Gorey, was due before the court to face charges of failure to produce a driving licence, no insurance, driving without a licence, failure to produce an insurance certificate, failure to produce a driving licence within ten days, holding a mobile phone while driving and non-display of “L” plates by a learner driver at Main Street, Carnew on November 16, 2020.

He was not present in court when the case was called and a bench warrant was issued by Judge David Kennedy for him to appear.

Later in the sitting, gardai told the court that Mr Byrne had contacted Arklow Garda Station to say that he had collected his daughter from school as she was feeling unwell.

Judge David Kennedy vacated the bench warrant.

He adjourned the case to September 15 and said the defendant would be required to provide proof. Judge Kennedy warned there were to be “no excuses”, noting that the defendant was also to provide evidence of a Covid-19 test that had meant he could not attend a court date in July.