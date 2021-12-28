Judge opts to leave decision over Bree gateway up to Wexford County Council

Judge Martin Nolan declined to take sides in a long-running dispute between a Bree vet and the purchaser of land beside his clinic.

Justin Browne’s legal team came to the Circuit Court seeking an injunction to stop Lisa Cowman using an entrance made in the ditch close to the clinic beside the main road between Bree and Glynn in Ballybrennan.

Counsel for Ms Cowman insisted that the freshly made entrance to her 30 acres of agricultural land was legitimate as it was reviving an old gateway, quoting a report from architect Malachy Kinsella.

Browne’s barrister was adamant that this was not the case and asserted that planning permission was required by law for any such development as the R720 is more than four metres wide.

The court learned that the land where Ms Cowman was grazing her drystock cattle had previously belonged to Browne but that she bought it from a receiver.

It also emerged that a right of way leading to her newly acquired property up a laneway had been blocked to prevent her gaining access to the 30 acres.

The applicant produced affidavits from local residents Rachel Deacon and Walter Redmond, both of whom stated that they had never seen an entrance at the place where the new gate has been erected.

In her written submission which was read out in court, Ms Deacon added that local drainage had been damaged by the work of installing the gateway.

Both affidavits suggested that the gateway presented a danger to traffic.

Browne’s barrister Dermot Hewson observed that the road is lethally dangerous on the bend near the new break in the ditch.

His opposite number Jack Hickey complained that, if there was no entrance available to his client, then the land would be rendered ‘sterile’.

Judge Nolan listened to the representations from both sides and then decided to consider the matter overnight.

In the meantime, he asked the lawyers to measure the width of the road.

When they returned the next day, the court was informed that the tarmac was 5.75 metres wide at the relevant point.

Giving his verdict, the judge said it was apparent that there was a considerable background to the matter with ‘animus’ between the parties since the receiver’s land sale was concluded.

He was concerned that, if he granted the injunction sought, then Browne would use this to further the dispute and to thwart Ms Cowman in her attempts to use the land.

In this context, he preferred to leave the issue of the gateway to the planning authority, Wexford County Council.

He turned down the vet’s application for a court injunction but gave no ruling as to payment of legal costs.