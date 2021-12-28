Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Judge opts to leave decision over Bree gateway up to Wexford County Council

Wexford Courthouse. Expand

Close

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

enniscorthyguardian

Judge Martin Nolan declined to take sides in a long-running dispute between a Bree vet and the purchaser of land beside his clinic.

Justin Browne’s legal team came to the Circuit Court seeking an injunction to stop Lisa Cowman using an entrance made in the ditch close to the clinic beside the main road between Bree and Glynn in Ballybrennan.

Privacy