Gorey motorist convicted of road rage incident has his jail sentence lifted on appeal

A jail sentence imposed on a 58-year-old motorist for a road rage incident road rage was lifted on appeal to the Circuit Court sitting in Wexford.

Judge Alice Doyle heard that Steven Boland from 67 The Green, Clonattin Village, Gorey, had taken counselling to address his anger issues.

Five months in jail was prescribed in the District Court for Boland’s threatening behaviour at Hazelwood.

Garda Vincent Downes told how the accused became upset by the behaviour of a fellow road user at the roundabout in Millands.

He followed the other car, which was driven by a woman with her husband as passenger, to the couple’s home in Hazelwood.

There he began to abuse her and made threats along the lines of: ‘I know where you live now. I’ll get you’.

During the appeal hearing Garda Downes revealed that the woman later received a caution for the manner of her driving in Millands.

The garda reckoned that a ‘red mist’ had descended and that Boland let his emotions take control.

The court also learned that the defendant was driving his mother’s car at the time and that she died shortly afterwards.

Barrister Laura Cunningham stressed that her client fully accepted that what he did was unacceptable.

The appeal against the severity of the sentence was allowed by Judge Doyle who allowed Boland the benefit of the Probation Act.