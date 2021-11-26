Wexford

Gorey man attempted to flee from gardaí on foot with ‘cannabis joint’ in his mouth

Wexford Courthouse.

goreyguardian

WEXFORD District Court heard how a man who fled from gardaí by car at high speed on three separate occasions was caught the third and final time after he hit heavy traffic in Gorey, abandoning the car and trying to flee on foot, all while “highly intoxicated” with a “cannabis joint” in his mouth.

Christopher Duggan (32) of 29 Baile Eoghain, Gorey, appeared by video-link from prison before Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court, charged with a string of offences including driving without insurance, theft and unlawful possession of drugs.

