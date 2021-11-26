Gorey man attempted to flee from gardaí on foot with ‘cannabis joint’ in his mouth

WEXFORD District Court heard how a man who fled from gardaí by car at high speed on three separate occasions was caught the third and final time after he hit heavy traffic in Gorey, abandoning the car and trying to flee on foot, all while “highly intoxicated” with a “cannabis joint” in his mouth.

Christopher Duggan (32) of 29 Baile Eoghain, Gorey, appeared by video-link from prison before Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court, charged with a string of offences including driving without insurance, theft and unlawful possession of drugs.

Duggan was charged with theft of groceries worth €25.93 from King’s Gala on the Arklow Road in Gorey on September 27 last, as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

He was charged with two counts of driving without insurance or a driving licence at both Scarnagh and Baile Eoghain on September 28.

He was charged with a further count of driving without insurance or a licence, theft to the value of €13 from Dealz and unlawful possession of cannabis at John Street, Gorey on October 11.

Sgt Victor Isdell told the court that on September 28, gardaí had seen Duggan driving and he took off away from them at speed.

“Gardaí had to stand down the pursuit as the manner of his driving was so dangerous,” he said, noting that there was a 13-year-old child in the passenger seat at the time of the pursuit.

Forty minutes later, gardaí came across the defendant driving the vehicle in question once again and, yet again, he failed to stop and took off at speed, eventually evading gardaí.

Sgt Isdell said that the investigating officers then called to the house of the registered owner of the vehicle, a Ms Paula Fowler, but she refused to co-operate.

They would eventually catch up with the defendant, however. On October 11, Sgt Isdell told the court, Duggan was once again seen driving and gardaí pursued him.

“Again, he attempted to take off at speed,” Sgt Isdell said. “He tried to get around other vehicles, but hit heavy traffic in Gorey and got out of the vehicle and attempted to run with a cannabis joint in his mouth. He was highly intoxicated. Twenty euro worth of cannabis was discovered in the car, as well as items that had been stolen from Dealz in Gorey.”

Duggan’s solicitor Lana Doherty pointed out to the court that her client had pleaded guilty to the offences at the first available opportunity. She noted that he was a father of one, with another baby on the way and had attended school up to Junior Cert level before doing an apprenticeship in upholstery.

She said that her client had “started on cannabis and diazepam at a young age” and that he was now anxious to get into treatment. She asked the court’s leniency for her client in light of the early guilty plea and the fact he was about to become a father for the second time.

Judge Cheatle said that, giving credit for the early plea, he wouldn’t activate a suspended sentence hanging over the defendant from another matter, but he said that it was “inevitable that some imprisonment will still hang over him” before stating his intention to give Duggan another 10 months in prison in total with an additional five years on top of his current driving ban for no insurance.