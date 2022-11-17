Gorey drug dealer jailed for possession of large quantities of cannabis and cocaine

Ivan O’Connor of Kelvick, Arklow Road, Gorey, was brought to court by staff from Cloverhill Prison where he was held on remand.

A Gorey resident repeatedly found to have drugs for sale or supply was jailed by the Circuit Court for two and a half years.

Ivan O’Connor of Kelvick, Arklow Road, was brought to court by staff from Cloverhill Prison where he was held on remand.

Waiting to summarise the evidence against him was Garda Gavin Tracy who recalled two searches at the defendant’s home.

The first took place in September of 2019 when €4,700 worth of herbal cannabis was seized along with €1,105 in cash.

The drugs were in a kitchen press and O’Connor denied all knowledge of them at the time.

They were in 23 plastic bags “all bagged up and ready to go”, as the garda described it.

The defendant’s thumbprint was detected on one of the containers in which the cannabis was stored.

He later pleaded guilty to an offence under the Mis-Use of Drugs Act.

Judge James McCourt was told how the gardaí returned to the same premises on February 24 in 2020.

Again they had a search warrant and, with the help of a sniffer dog, once more they found illicit substances.

The dog brought them to a fish tank where €2,316 worth of cannabis was stored in one lump.

Further searching uncovered €1,869 worth of cocaine which had been divided into 27 bags, while €3,000 in cash was concealed in a flower pot at the front door.

The accused man was on bail at the time, Garda Tracy confirmed.

The judge noted that O’Connor’s partner Georgina Snell was facing medical challenges and needed support.

However, this could not save the defendant from a three-year sentence, with the concluding six months suspended.