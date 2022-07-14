Gorey chef who violently assaulted his partner avoids prison sentence

A chef who assaulted his then partner in the house they shared in Gorey was allowed a suspended sentence by the Circuit Court sitting in Wexford.

Richard Earl’s address was given as 3 Woodbury, Carnew Road, Gorey, but the court learned that he has moved to Bray for work reasons.

At the time of the offences being considered, he was employed at Seafield and living with Barbara Wysocha in Woodbury.

On the afternoon of January 9 in 2019 he returned from work and an argument started over Ms Wysocha’s being on her phone.

At first the row was verbal but then Earl shocked her by grabbing her throat so that she found it difficult to breathe.

She found herself pushed into the garden where he was on top of her and choking her.

She also received several blows of her partner’s fist.

When she went upstairs, she broke a couple of mirrors, before he put her on the bed and again hit her.

When gardaí arrived she was found to be in a shocked and upset condition.

She had sustained bruises around her eye, neck, face and jawline.

She attended Wexford General where no fractures were detected.

When arrested, the defendant accepted that he had been completely out of order.

Barrister Laura Cunningham suggested that the couple had a “rocky domestic relationship”.

She also pointed to the previous good record of her client who had no convictions against his name.

Earl had addiction issues with drink and drugs in the past, counsel added.

Judge James McCourt observed that the accused had snapped when he should have walked away.

An 18-month jail term was suspended with the condition that the convicted man must remain sober, clean of drugs, and stay away from Ms Wysocha.