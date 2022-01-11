Foulksmills farmer loses out on €40,000 compensation after inflated insurance claim

A Foulksmills farmer who suffered major damage to his farm in Storm Ophelia, and who put in a claim for more than the damaged section of the insured sheds were worth, has lost out on €40,000 in compensation, Wexford District Court has heard.

Barry Crosbie (43) of Farm House, Foulksmills, was charged with causing loss by deception on October 16, 2017.

Garda John Maher said a insurance claim was made following damage to the roof of a shed and a lean-to on Crosbie’s farm during the storm.

“An extensive amount of damage was caused to the farm, including the loss of a roof.”

Garda Maher said Crosbie was working through Sheridan Insurance and an insurance broker came out and told Mr Crosbie to get an evaluation of the damage caused.

A quote of €67,500 was provided by an engineering company to cover the shed roof and a lean-to roof.

Aviva believed there was no roof on the lean-to and a company, Kavanagh Forensic Ltd, carried out an assessment and determined there was no roof on it. Google imaging technology was used to prove their case and the Department of Agriculture proved there was no roof on the shed, contrary to the claim.

Crosbie was arrested by appointment and was fully cooperative with gardaí, Garda Moran said.

“I think the issue was that the lean-to had no exterior roof on it,” the court heard. In fact, what Crosbie had intended to say was that the lean-to ceiling was damaged.

Garda Moran said the €40,000 in damage was caused to the shed roof and this was a legitimate claim, but the remaining €27,000 for the lean-to was not legitimate, according to Aviva.

“They didn’t pay any aspect of the claim. Once they found one part of the claim was fraudulent, then they don’t pay anything.”

The court heard Aviva is out of pocket for €1,900 in fees.

Garda Moran said Crosbie doesn’t have any previous convictions. He said a senior investigator from Aviva made a recording of an interview with Crosbie which indicated how fully cooperative he was, as he was with everyone he spoke to on the matter.

Solicitor Tim Cummings said his client had a legitimate claim for €40,000, adding that he was insured for €100,000 for two roofs.

Mr Cummings said his client carefully considered his options ahead of pleading guilty to the charge, and was considering fighting the case in the circuit court.

“He has a young family and there was a certain risk involved. He accepts that there was an issue and that the claim was not as it should have been. He is at a loss himself of about €40,000 and has paid an insurance premium for five years of about €15,000. He is out of pocket for a considerable amount,” said Mr Cummins.

He said the insurance company say they are out of pocket for €1,900. “The reality is they have made a gain on this particular transaction.”

Mr Cummings said his client is a fourth generation farmer who has three young children.

“The storm had a devastating effect on his farm yard and business. There are no ongoing concerns about him.”

Judge John Cheatle applied the Probation Act.