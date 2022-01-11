Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Foulksmills farmer loses out on €40,000 compensation after inflated insurance claim

Wexford Courthouse. Expand

Close

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

newrossstandard

A Foulksmills farmer who suffered major damage to his farm in Storm Ophelia, and who put in a claim for more than the damaged section of the insured sheds were worth, has lost out on €40,000 in compensation, Wexford District Court has heard.

Barry Crosbie (43) of Farm House, Foulksmills, was charged with causing loss by deception on October 16, 2017.

Privacy