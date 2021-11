A former Wexford hurler was before Gorey District Court for refusing to allow a doctor to take a blood or urine sample at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Rod Guiney (51) of 27 Madeira Grove, Enniscorthy, is charged with the offence which is alleged to have occurred on June 26.

Sgt Victor Isdell said a further charge may be advanced in the case.

Judge John Cheatle adjourned the case to November 3.