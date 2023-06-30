Family of Wexford siblings who were killed in car crash deliver emotional victim impact statements at sentencing hearing

Dublin man who was convicted of dangerous driving causing death escapes jail time. He was put off the road for four years and ordered to carry out community service in addition to making a donation of €10,000 to charity

“Of all the matters that come before the court, these are among the most difficult of all.” So said Judge James McCourt as he finalised the case of Gary Whelan.

The 50-year-old motorist from Clonee in North County Dublin was spared jail at Wexford Circuit Court after being found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

The culprit admitted falling asleep at the wheel of his Land Rover Discovery on the N25 in Barntown early on the afternoon of November 1 in 2017.

As a result his vehicle collided head-on with the Renault Clio driven by Anne Dempsey from Clongeen, Foulksmills, who was on the road that day with her brother Sylvester.

The smaller car was driven back 19 metres by the force of the impact on the main road in the Barntown townland of Davidstown.

The siblings were both pronounced dead at the scene while Whelan and his passenger escaped without serious injury.

The sentencing hearing at the courthouse in Belvedere Road was given heart-rending victim impact statements from members of the Dempsey family.

And the accused driver had six relatives and friends present as he was spared jail time but put off the road for four years and ordered to carry out community service

It was made a further condition that he must come up with €10,000 for charity.

The hearing, which followed a full trial in front of a twelve person jury, was given a re-cap of the facts of the case by Garda Mark Power.

The time of the accident on the day in question was put at precisely 1.29 p.m. and he was the first officer to arrive at the scene of the tragedy.

Conditions were good for driving that afternoon as the defendant made his way from a meeting in Waterford to another meeting in Wexford.

As a colleague dozed in the passenger seat he too lost consciousness and failed to stay in lane as the road veered left.

Instead the Land Rover drifted into the path of traffic which was heading west.

The absence of brake marks served to confirm that he was not awake, with doubly fatal consequences.

Whelan passed a roadside breathalyser test and Garda Power confirmed that he was not on his mobile phone at the time.

However, it emerged that he had recently reported to his GP that he had been experiencing early afternoon drowsiness.

He was subsequently diagnosed as having obstructive sleep apnoea, which responded well to treatment.

He stopped driving for a period after the accident which occurred more than five years ago but he later resumed once the condition had been addressed.

It appeared that a warm environment and a recent lunch contributed to the sleepiness which led to a crash where all the evidence was consistent with a driver having a sudden sleep episode at relatively low speed.

The convicted motorist had no previous convictions of any kind.

The court learned from defence counsel John O’Kelly that Gary Whelan was father of three children.

He left school at 16 and worked as a sheet metal worker, setting up his own business in 2008.

The company has since grown to employ 50 people in Ireland as well as having 20 staff working on projects in Denmark and Sweden.

In a letter read out to the hearing, Whelan extended condolences to the Dempsey family and he wrote of his deep remorse.

Whelan was disqualified from driving for the mandatory period of four years.

He was ordered to carry out 240 hours of community service in lieu of three years imprisonment.

And he was given six months to come up with €10,000 in memory of the two deceased.

The money will be split between the Irish Heart Foundation and the national rehabilitation hospital.

The convicted man left the dock after being bound to the peace for five years.

‘This was particularly challenging case,’ concluded the judge.

Two members of the Dempsey family delivered clearly emotional pen portraits of the siblings they lost in the road accident at Davidstown on the first day of November in 2017.

Their father Mylie Dempsey was present in the courtroom as his son Noel was called into the witness box to read the first victim impact statement.

He recalled screaming with grief when told about what had happened, reduced to speechlessness by the news.

“My life became shattered,” he said before going on to describe the deceased, telling how Sylvester had difficulties to overcome during his life.

At the age of seven he was found to have a brain tumour which required a great deal of treatment.

This affected his balance so that he could never drive or ride a bike.

His response was to walk the three miles a day to work at SuperValu in Wellingtonbridge where everyone knew and loved Sylvie.

His fluorescent jacket was a familiar sight in the area as he strode along with his newspaper swinging in his hand.

A stroke brought an end to his time at the supermarket in 2016 as it affected his speech and his walk.

He loved the craic, recalled his brother of someone who was a mad Wexford hurling fan and Liverpool supporter.

Turning to his departed older sister, Noel described Anne Dempsey as “the brains of our house” and a warrior.

Gentle and sensitive she obtained a degree from UCC as a mature student and was about to start a new job in England.

“I will love you and miss you forever,” declared Noel in saluting the two family members to whom he had no chance to say goodbye.

When it was her turn to give a statement, Martina Dempsey pointed out that the accident in Barntown occurred on the anniversary of their mother.

Ellen Dempsey died seven years prior to the crash.

Martina remembered how she was preparing dinner for her family on the evening of the day in question when she checked the new on teletext.

She learned that there had been an accident at Larkin’s Cross, so she blessed herself and continued cooking.

Only later did she receive a call from her brother Seamus telling her that their group of six siblings had been reduced to four.

Anne was 47 when she died, while Sylvester was 44, the court was told.

In the statement their sister remembered how those who were left behind had to decided which of the pair should go first into the cold ground of the cemetery at Clongeen.

“Our lives are destroyed and our family torn apart,” she observed, adding that time had not proven to be a healer. “There is no end to this loss.”

Judge James McCourt extended the condolences of his court to the Dempsey family.

He also commented that the family, who were represented each day at the trial, had conducted themselves in a commendable way throughout.

Anne and Sylvester Dempsey from Clongeen, Foulksmills, are survived by their father Mylie, brothers Seamus and Noel, sisters Martina and Pauline, and the wider family.