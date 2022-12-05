Enniscorthy motorist’s complete denial of offence fails to convince court judge

Complete denial that he committed the offence failed to sway Judge Alice Doyle as she dealt with an appeal against a motoring conviction.

Sean Wildes (31) from 20 Moran Park, Enniscorthy, denied holding a mobile phone while driving a work van in his home town.

Prosecuting Garda Lee Marshal recalled spotting the phone in the right hand of the accused on the afternoon in question as he was on duty at Friary Hill.

Giving evidence in Wexford Circuit Court, the garda stated that the Renault van was being driven out of town and that he pulled Wildes in at St John’s Road.

The appellant insisted that he was stopped by Marshal on Mill Park Road and that he was heading into the town centre on his way home.

He also insisted that he was not holding his phone and that he had no need to as there was a Bluetooth hands-free speaker in the vehicle.

His denials failed to sway the judge who confirmed a conviction with a fine of €100.