Enniscorthy motorist fined for driving unaccompanied

A learner driver from Enniscorthy who was caught driving without being accompanied by a fully qualified driver, has been fined €100 at court.

Ana Jucan (42) of 91 Fearach Cnoic, was charged with failing to produce an insurance cert, driving without insurance and being an unaccompanied provisional driver at Milehouse Road on May 27 last year.

A garda witness gave evidence of speaking with Jucan at a checkpoint. “She was alone in the vehicle and unaccompanied by a qualified driver.”

She produced her insurance at her local garda station.

Donna Kelly BL said her client – a single mother of two – is currently serving a disqualification arising from having too many penalty points.