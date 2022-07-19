Enniscorthy barber convicted of driving without insurance is given stern warning from judge

Give up your addiction to driving or go to jail, that was the message from Judge Alice Doyle to uninsured Enniscorthy barber Ricky Fox at Wexford Circuit Court.

She was dealing with Fox’s appeal against a conviction imposed in the District Court for having no insurance while driving his brother’s van in June of last year.

The appellant address given as 10 Andy Doyle Close, Enniscorthy insisted that he was not driving on the day in question.

But the court preferred the evidence of Garda Michael Dunne who detected the offence at John Street on the afternoon in question.

And it emerged that Fox had four other convictions for being on the road without cover.

He could not have been insured as he had already been disqualified from holding a licence.

The garda explained that he was in his private car having brought a member of his family to a medical appointment when he noticed the appellant parking a van in John Street.

He wound down his window and told Fox to hold on until he returned in the official patrol car.

He recognised the offender as he had had occasion to call to Fox’s barber shop nearby.

Garda Dunne told how, when he came back to John Street about five minutes later, there was no sign of the van or the suspect.

So he drove to Andy Doyle Close where he met Fox’s mother.

Contact was made with her son on the phone and he said that he was in the barber shop.

The garda went back into town and located the van, this time parked on Friary Hill.

He noted that the tax disc had expired in December of 2020 and that no valid insurance disc was exhibited.

He set about seizing the van and Fox arrived as he waited for the tow truck.

The appellant stated at the time that he had no key for the van, adding that it had broken down.

He denied that he had been driving it that day.

He went away but came back with a key so that he could removed his property from the vehicle before it was taken away.

In court, Fox stated: ‘at no stage was I driving the van’, adding that the vehicle belonged to his brother, Adam.

Judge Doyle did not believe him, affirming the decision of the District Court putting the offender off the road for four years, fining him €400 and suspending a four month jail term.

She also warned him as to his future conduct.