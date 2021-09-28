Drunk truck driver was weaving on M11

A SITTING of Gorey District Court heard how motorists reported a lorry weaving in and out of lanes on the M11 near Gorey in August, this year.

Ryszard Paradowski, with an address C/O Nolan Transport, was charged with careless driving arising out of an incident that occurred at M11, Ferrymount, Gorey, on August 8, this year.

The defendant’s case was heard before Judge John Cheatle at Wednesday’s court sitting. The judge was informed by the defendant’s solicitor, John O’Donovan, that the accused was formerly charged with drink driving that morning.

The court heard that when charged the defendant replied: “I agree with that.”

The judge was also told the defendant didn’t have “a place of abode” and had been in custody since August 11.

Garda John Cashman gave evidence in the case and said a report was received of an artic lorry weaving in and out of lanes on the M11, north of Gorey, near Inch, on the date mentioned.

He attended the scene and observed the vehicle.

Gda Cashman said traffic was light at the time and the lorry eventually stopped. However, the garda said that as the driver tried to stop the vehicle it “shunted forward”.

The garda said he had to repeatedly bang on the cab of the lorry and that the defendant had urinated and was obviously intoxicated.

The judge was told a urine alcohol sample subsequently revealed a reading of 323mg/100ml.

Mr O’Donovan said is client is a Polish national and father-of-two. He also commented that no other road users had to take evasive action.

“He had travelled from Rosslare Europort,” said Mr O’Donovan.

“He had a few on the ferry over,” commented Judge Cheatle.

“I presume so,” replied Mr O’Donovan.

In view of the fact the defendant was already in custody since August, the judge imposed a one month prison sentence and backdated it to August 9, last.

He also disqualified the defendant from driving for three years and the drink driving charge.

He marked the Section 52, careless driving charge as taken into account.