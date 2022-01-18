District court briefs

A MAN from the Gorey area had his case adjourned when it went before Judge John Cheatle at the local district court for a medical report to be compiled.

Medical report to be compiled

Dean Hayden, Mandoran, Ballycale, Gorey, was charged with assault at Pearse Street, Gorey, on September 26, 2021.

Sergeant Gary Raynor told the judge it will be alleged that on that date the defendant punched the injured party after the accused bumped into him.

Sgt Raynor said the alleged assault was unprovoked and that the injured party required six stitches to his upper lip.

Judge Cheatle remanded the defendant on continuing bail until January 26, for a medical report in relation to the injured party to be submitted.

“That’s just to make sure everything is ok,” said the judge.

Plea in criminal damage case

A CASE against a man from the Gorey area was adjourned when it went before Judge John Cheatle at the local district court.

Cathal Doyle, Tomnahely, Castletown, Gorey, is charged with two counts of criminal damage at Newborough, Hollyfort Road, Gorey, on December 13, 2019.

When the judge commented that “this is the third hearing”, Sergeant Gary Raynor said that a bench warrant was issued on November 3, and the matter was before the court “today on a bench warrant”.

“There is a plea to both criminal damage matters,” said the defendant’s solicitor, Lana Doherty.

She also said her client was in custody in relation “to something else”.

Judge Cheatle then adjourned the case until February 8, in Wexford, where the defendant will appear by video link.

Speeding case to be contested

A DISTRICT court judge was told that a motoring matter due to be heard before him will be contested.

Rose Teresa Abbey, with an address at 52 Seaview, Poulshane, Ardamine, Gorey, is charged with speeding offences at Parknacross, Courtown, on March 19 and April 28, 2020.

When the case went before Judge John Cheatle at Gorey District Court, solicitor Lana Doherty said: “She is not in court and it will be contested.”

The judge then adjourned the case until February 16.