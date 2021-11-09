District court briefs

A Gorey man with 50 previous convictions was fined €300 for road traffic offences at a recent sitting of Gorey District Court.

Motorist fined

Dylan Doyle (27) of 136 Newborough, Gorey was driving unaccompanied, holding a mobile phone while driving and not displaying a valid tax disc.

The court heard that the majority of his previous convictions related to road traffic matters.

He was convicted on the mobile phone charge and fined €300.

Case adjourned

A Camolin man’s accused of an alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions had his case adjourned at Gorey District Court.

Micheal Gavin (27) of Newbridge, Camolin is charged with being the organiser of an event in a dwelling on February 3 this year.

Legal aid was granted and the case was adjourned to November 17.

Fined for wrong lamp on car

A Gorey man was fined €60 for not having the correct front lamp on his car at Gorey District Court.

Martin O’Reilly (52) of Tinnock Lower, Gorey was charged with committing the offence at the R772 Bolabradda, Inch, Gorey in December of last year.

The court heard that the man had 12 previous convictions, most recently for having no tax in June of this year.

He was given three months to pay the fine.

Case against driver struck out

A Gorey man had his case struck out of Gorey District Court after the court heard he had not received the summons.

Johnson Nzilegazi (50) of 37 Ardamine Court, Gorey, was charged with driving unaccompanied at Boleany, Gorey in November of last year.

The court heard that he told the garda on the day that he had a learner permit but it wasn’t with him.

Nzilegazi said that he had parking fines against him but had paid them all.

His ex-wife, who was present in court, said that a number of fines had come to her house but that she didn’t recall getting the summons, adding that she would have passed it on to her ex husband had it came.

The court heard that he had no previous convictions.

Judge John Cheatle struck the case out.