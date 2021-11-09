District court briefs

A Gorey man accused of trespass saw his case adjourned at Gorey District Court. Steven Boland (39) of 67 The Green, Clonattin Village faces a charge of trespass at 41 Hazelwood, Gorey, in December of last year. The court heard that Boland receives a disability allowance and legal aid was granted. The case was adjourned December 2.

Trespass case

Holding phone

A Courtown motorist was convicted and fined €100 at Gorey District Court for holding a phone while driving.

Andrew Manders (33) of Keymay Ballinatray, Courtown was charged with holding a phone while driving on the R742 Ballinatray Upper in January of last year. He was given three months to pay the fine.

Unaccompanied

A Riverchapel woman was convicted and fined €120 for driving unaccompanied at Gorey District Court.

Louise Maher (39) of 9 Beachside Gardens, Seamount, Riverchapel was stopped at a check point at Raheenagurren East, Gorey on November 24 last year.

She told gardai she had no licence on her at the time.

The court heard that she had two previous convictions, most recently speeding offences in February 2020. Judge John Cheatle gave her four months to pay the fine.

No seatbelt

A Courtown man was convicted and fined €100 for not wearing a seatbelt at Gorey District Court. Damien Watters (49) of 22 Etchingham Heights, Courtown, gave no excuse for not having a seatbelt on at Seamount, Courtown, in October 2020. Judge John Cheatle gave him four months to pay the fine.

Lottery licence

A lottery licence was granted to St Joseph’s School, The Rock, Gorey, at Gorey District Court. Judge John Cheatle granted the licence to nominee Elaine McGrath after hearing there was no garda objection.

Nominee removed

The late Maureen Willoughby was removed as a nominee for the company Taravie Hotel at Gorey District Court. Shane Willoughby told Judge John that Maureen would not be replaced on the company details of Willoughby Quinn and Company Limited. Judge John Cheatle made the order.