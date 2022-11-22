‘Depressed’ Wexford motorist who drove through garda checkpoint after consuming four pints is banned from driving

A 50-year-old man who drove through a garda checkpoint and on through Enniscorthy Town with a flat tyre earned a two-year driving ban before Wexford Circuit Court.

Diarmuid Byrne from Ryane, Oylegate, admitted that he had consumed four pints before encountering the gardaí late on August 31 in 2019.

He later failed to provide a sample of breath, blood or urine when brought under arrest to the barracks.

However, Judge Alice Doyle accepted that his state of mind provided an excuse for this.

She was less forgiving in considering dangerous driving and defective vehicle charges which earned Byrne the loss of his licence.

Evidence of what happened on the night in question was provided by Garda Greg Kelleher, now stationed in Blackwater.

He was on duty with his colleague Ashling O’Connor at a checkpoint in Cathedral Street.

He told how the street was well lit and that he was wearing a hi-viz jacket.

He raised his hand and signalled for the appellant’s car to stop but the vehicle continued.

‘I had to step out of the way to avoid being knocked down,’ testified Garda Kelleher, later adding: ‘If I had not stepped out of the way, he would not have been able to stop in time.’

The witness noticed that the front tyre on the passenger side of the offending motor was completely flat.

The patrol car followed as it proceeded, at speeds the witness felt exceeded the 50 km/h limit, on to Market Square where there were people out and about.

As the pursuit continued with blue light flashing and siren sounding, it went down Castle Hill and on to Abbey Quay, finally coming to a halt off Island Road.

When first asked for his name and address, he said that he was not driving but then provided the details demanded.

The front tyre, the garda noted, was “flat to the rim”.

Byrne was brought to the garda station where Caredoc was called when he complained of chest pains after being asked to take a formal breath test.

Garda Kelleher recalled that the prisoner was crying and said that he had returned home recently to find his wife in bed with another man.

He also said that he had drunk four pints and that he was depressed.

The custody record showed that Byrne informed the gardaí that he was suffering from depression and taking medication.

He collapsed while in the toilet at the station and was helped out to sit on a chair, appearing to be asleep.

When the doctor arrived, he was asked to provide a sample of blood or urine but said at first he did not understand the requirement.

The arrested man eventually said no, he was not going to provide the specimen, and the doctor then departed.

Vehicle inspector Garda Dean O Cualáin was called to tell how he compiled a report on Byrne’s Citroen.

He discovered that the front tyre was completely destroyed such that it no longer resembled a tyre at all.

He suggested that the driver must have been aware of the problem as his car was lobsided and its handling would have been adversely affected.

The noise of the rim on the road would also have signalled the damage.

Giving evidence in his own defence, father of three Diarmuid Byrne confirmed that he suffers from anxiety and depression.

On the date in question, he revealed, he had recently spent three weeks in hospital due to his mental health problems.

Things were not going well at home, he added, and his wife had walked out on him.

Now drawing disability payments, he previously worked for 33 years in the motor trade.

His recollection was that he noticed a vibration while driving the Citroen in Market Square on the night in question.

However, he thought it was ‘manageable’ until he pulled in at Mary Street near the Antique Tavern.

Describing his state of mind while detained in the barracks he reckoned that he was very confused and feeling nauseous.

“What the garda was saying to me was not fully registering,” he said. “It was like I wasn’t there.”

Judge Alice Doyle ruled that Byrne’s driving was dangerous as charged and that it must have been obvious that the unbalanced car was defective.

She affirmed the convictions imposed for these offences by her colleague in the District Court.

However, she accepted that the appellant appeared not to have understood what was going on in the garda station.

Accordingly she dismissed the conviction for failure/refusal to provide a specimen of blood or urine.

This left Byrne facing a two year disqualification from driving, to come into effect on May 16.