Court hears Wexford man accused of murdering his housemate became aggressive on the night of the attack

Murder accused David Bolger was on medication to deal with a mental health issue at the time of the killing which led to his trial, a jury learned this week.

Bolger (45) from Irish Street in Enniscorthy stood prosecuted in the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering meat factory worker Przemyslaw Klimzczuk with a kitchen knife.

The fatal incident occurred after an evening of drinking during Covid lockdown in a bedroom at 41 Ashbrook where both men were living at the time on May 1 in 2020.

The trial in Wexford was the first ever visit of the Central Criminal Court to the new courthouse in Wexford, with Judge Tony Hunt presiding.

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in on Monday and they were given an outline of the case by prosecution barrister James Dwyer.

The chief prosecution witness on the opening day of the trial at the courthouse in Belvedere Road was scaffolding firm employee Rafel Sajewski.

From Poland, he was joined in the box by an interpreter as he gave evidence of what occurred in the four-bedroomed house he shared with the accused and with two other Polish men, one of them the ill-fated Klimzczuk.

During the evening that led up to the killing, they were joined by two more Poles, Cluain Buí resident Daniel Czuchnowski and Przemyslaw Sosnowski from Ard Uain.

Sajewski said that that he and Bolger and Klimzczuk spent some time playing golf on a PlayStation before their visitors arrived.

The drink of choice that evening was Jagermeister liqueur which was purchased in the nearby Daybreak store.

The witness revealed under cross-examination that the party also featured the smoking of marijuana.

As the time ticked down to midnight, after the visitors had gone, Sajewski went to his bedroom where he was joined by Klimzczuk and the door of the room was locked.

According to the witness, the deceased asked if he could stay the night as he was afraid of Bolger.

Then the defendant arrived and knocked on the door which was opened after some talk and he was let in.

According to this version of events, Bolger then put the knife into Klimzczuk in his chest, maybe near his heart.

The accused then asked Sajewski to call an ambulance before running downstairs and out of the house.

The witness told how he called fellow resident Piotr Dabrowski, the one man in the house that night who had not been drinking or smoking marijuana, and who had spent most of the evening in his room.

The two men attempted artificial respiration, Sajewski blowing into the casualty's mouth, while Dabrowksi pressed on his chest until paramedics arrived, but to no avail.

Under cross-examination, the witness accepted that he had hit Bolger in the face in the sitting room before retiring to bed.

He estimated that five bottles of Jagermeister were consumed during the evening, one each for the five men present and partying, but he insisted that the was 'not so much drunk' as a result.

Photos shown to the jury of the defendant indicated that Bolger had an injured nose as well as bruising above and below his left eye.

The trial heard from Sergeant Sylvania Ryan how gardaí arrived on the night in question to find a knife sitting on the coffee table in the siting room of 41 Ashbrook.

They also found blood on the floor of the upstairs bedroom where the body of Przemyslaw Klimzczuk was lying when the sergeant entered the property at around 12.40 a.m.

Testimony was given by Piotr Dabrowski, who said he still lives at 41 Ashbrook, an estate in The Moyne, off Greenville Avenue.

With the help of the interpreter the 59-year-old described what happened the night Klimzczuk died as a tragic accident.

Everyone in the house except the witness was drinking that night but he does not take alcohol.

At 8 p.m. the party in the living room became so noisy that he went downstairs in an effort to make the five men be quiet, he said, and he asked the two visitors to leave.

When he came down once more some time later, his recollection was that he found his three fellow residents very drunk and very lively.

He told that he saw Bolger and Sajewski pulling out of each other and he noticed that Bolger's nose was bleeding.

Dabrowski remembered cleaning up blood marks he found in the sitting room and kitchen with a kitchen towel.

The others had left and he was alone when he heard David Bolger screaming upstairs, asking someone to call an ambulance.

Sajewski was very pale, according to the witness who saw Klimzczuk (the deceased) lying on his back on Sajewski’s bed with his arms by his side.

The witness did not immediately notice any blood but he called 112, gave his name and address, and took first aid instructions on artificial respiration from the woman who took the call.

It emerged during the testimony that Dabrowski told gardaí he had been told a few weeks earlier that Bolger was taking medication associated with some mental problems.

Sajewski said that he only became aware of this when he collected Bolger's property from his bedroom after the death of Przemyslaw Klimzczuk to give to the defendant's sister.

The jury was shown a serrated kitchen knife with a four inch blade which was found by gardaí in the living room.

Sajewski confirmed that he believed this was the knife which was responsible for the fatal injury.

His housemate Piotr Dabrowski said he believed it was the same knife which was retrieved from the coffee table in the living room by the guards.

The house in which the death occurred was described as a rental property on three levels with four bedrooms, located at the end of a terrace, each bedroom assigned to a tenant.

Bolger was residing there at the time with a room was on the first floor and had been there for several months before the killing.

On the night of April 30 into May 1, Daniel Czuchnowski was one of the visitors who came to Ashbrook.

He had a bottle of Jagermeister with him, intent on marking his imminent birthday.

Under oath in the witness box he recalled that Bolger was nice at first that evening but then became aggressive, pushing the witness and punching him on the arm.

He thought to begin with that the defendant was messing or joking, he said, but realised it was no joke when Bolger bit him on the arm and then began hitting in the head.

Sajewski and someone else pulled him off.

Czuchnowski (57) said he tried to calm everyone down but his attacker continued aggressive and he decided to leave.

He was gone by the time that the death of Klimaczuk took place, apparently shortly after midnight.

Defence barrister Colman Cody said that his client's family home was 43 Irish Street and that his father was called Bernard.

The trial is expected to continue into next week but barristers on both sides were confident that everything will be concluded by Friday, July 17.