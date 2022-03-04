Court hears gun was only capable of firing blanks

A case involving a man charged with possession of a blank-firing pistol was adjourned when it went before a sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday.

Igors Skolinikows, Clone Lane, Ferns, is charged with the illegal possession of a Bruni model 315 auto, 8mm calibre blank-firing pistol along with 12, 8mm calibre ‘wadie’ CN gas cartridges at his home address on October 1, 2020.

Sergeant Gary Raynor told Judge John Cheatle that on the date mentioned gardaí attended the defendant’s home in relation to another matter and that while there a member observed a fire arm and cartridges.

Sgt Raynor said it was a “blank-firing pistol” and cartridges for the same.

"It’s only capable of firing blanks,” said Sgt Raynor.

Upon hearing that Judge Cheatle accepted jurisdiction in the matter and adjourned the case, for a plea or hearing date, to April 6.

He remanded the defendant on continuing bail until that date and also certified for a Russian interpreter.