County Wexford man is put off the road after being convicted of careless driving

Bad blood between two men resident in Ramsgrange spilled over into the Circuit Court.

Appearing before Judge Cormac Quinn to appeal against a couple of dangerous driving convictions was Simon Murphy junior.

The address of the 34 year appellant was given as The Hollow, Ramsgrange.

However, the defending barrister stated that his client had recently moved to reside in the New Ross area.

The case arose after gardaí fielded complaints from Anthony Lanigan who lives in the Rathoe estate, also in Ramsgrange.

He was in court to give his version of events on the afternoon of November 12, 2020.

He recalled that he drove the short distance from his home to the village when he was overtaken by a silver coloured Audi with Murphy at the wheel.

The witness said that this manoeuvre was carried out at speed on the approach to a bend in the road.

The Audi, which had a 161 Meath registration, cut in ahead of his 2010 registered Ford, he continued.

Lanigan’s evidence was that he spotted the same car shortly afterwards, parked at MT Bellies chipper.

He went over and had words with the defendant before getting back into his own vehicle and heading home.

While he was on his way, he alleged, the accused came at him in the Audi, swerving towards him and flashing his lights.

Judge Quinn did not endorse the District Court conviction arising from this allegation.

However, he ruled that Murphy had a case to answer in respect of the initial meeting of the two cars.

Simon Murphy was then sworn in to tell the court that he had been to Fethard on the day in question.

He had dropped his daughter off there and was returning to Ramsgrange village in order to collect the takeaway he had ordered.

He insisted that he had not seen Lanigan or his black Ford at all that afternoon prior to their encounter outside MT Bellies.

Judge Quinn did not find this credible and ruled that he was guilty of careless (rather than dangerous) driving that day.

The court learned that Murphy had three previous convictions for drink driving and one for dangerous driving.

In the light of this background, a disqualification became inevitable.

The errant motorist, father of two, was fined €200 and he was put off the road for six months.

Defending barrister Ross Pratt-O’Brien said that his client needed his licence in order to see his children.

And his plumbing/electrical business would also be adversely affected, counsel pleaded.

However, the disqualification was confirmed by the judge who was concerned that issues remained between the two men.

He advised them that if they meet whether driving or on foot they should turn away and avoid any conflict.