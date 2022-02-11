County Wexford man guilty of sexually assaulting his partner's granddaughters

A man in his mid-60s was found guilty by a Circuit Court jury of sexually assaulting the grand-daughters of his partner.

Evidence was heard by the jury of four women and eight men from a woman now in her mid-20s.

She explained how she resided in a house in a rural area with a number of other family members, including her grandmother.

Also living under the same roof was the defendant, described as the grandmother’s partner.

The witness reckoned that she was in second class at primary school when he gave her a lift to horse-riding class in his van.

She recalled that on the way home he stopped the vehicle in a gateway and began touching her outside her clothes.

The court was told that he then exposed her breast and told her to be quiet when she tried to push him away.

He resumed driving only after a tractor was heard coming along the road.

On another occasion, the complainant told how she was pushed on to a sofa at home, where he put his finger inside her trousers.

She described this experience as sore and uncomfortable, telling the prosecution barrister that she was in fourth or fifth class at the time.

She felt she was about 11 years of age when the defendant was babysitting one evening as her mother and grandmother were away attending a party.

She said she went to the toilet and found him standing at the door.

Her version of what occurred was that he bent her over the bath and pulled out his penis, making the motion of anal sex.

This assault ceased when her sister came out of the room where she was watching television, calling for the accused.

Such activity ceased after the morning when the witness was in bed and her sister came into the room.

The younger girl (a teenager at the time) was upset, telling her that the defendant had ‘touched’ her over her clothes.

She wanted to know whether she should inform her mother about this and the witness, who told her sibling that the same thing had happened to her, said yes.

The accused did not live in the house after that day.

Under cross-examination, she recalled that most of her tormentor’s belongings was gone when she returned to the house that evening after attending a field day.

Evidence was also offered by the sister of the first complainant.

A year younger than her sibling, she confirmed that she too grew up in the same house, and that the defendant also resided there until she was a teenager.

Matters came to a head when she rose early one Sunday morning and went into the kitchen to look for biscuits and found the defendant there.

He had been working a night shift and had just returned to the house.

She described being cornered by him, with her back to the kitchen table.

She stated that he caught her by the shoulders and kissed her on the lips.

He then, she continued, touched her through her cartoon character pyjama pants in the area of her vagina.

After he let her go she returned to her bedroom in a state of shock.

Her younger cousin, who was staying overnight, saw she was crying and asked what was wrong.

The cousin told her to tell her mother what had occurred and this is what happened.

When she also told her sister, the older girl revealed this had been happening to her already for years as though it was normal.

The family went ahead and attended the anniversary mass offered in memory of a cousin that day, followed by a visit to the home of the cousin’s family.

The accused did not go with them.

When they returned, the grandmother went inside the house while everyone else went on to attend a field day.

When they came back home this time, the defendant was gone, never to return.

It was almost six years later before the witness saw him again in a shop.

He returned again three or four weeks later, she told the court.

‘Nobody molested you,’ suggested defending barrister. ‘You made it up.’ This was denied.

The mother of the two girls gave brief evidence confirming what she knew of their version of events, as did the cousin who was staying on the sleepover.

And the jury heard too from the grandmother who told how she began a relationship with the accused man back in 2001.

He took up residence in her home and she felt he was very good with the girls.

However, she also spoke of how the behaviour of the older of the two girls changed ‘drastically’ when she was seven or eight.

The child began throwing temper tantrums and there were certain places in the house where she did not want to go.

Then the younger grandchild had revealed in 2012 that she had been molested.

She (the grandmother) described returning from the anniversary Mass and visit to relatives that day, to confront her boyfriend.

Her version of events was that he kept saying sorry as she threw him a black sack and told him to collect his belongings.

She said he never lived there again, adding that whatever stuff he did not take away that day, she put in other black bags at the gate for him to collect.

Defending counsel suggested that his client left because of another man whom he named.

The grandmother responded that the defendant did not like attention being paid to her by any man.

On the third day of the trial the court was shown a mobile phone which belonged to her and which was in use at the time that the defendant departed.

Detective Garda Janet Walsh confirmed that it contained a text message from the accused’s 087 number in which the sender wrote that he was ‘very, very, very sorry’.

This appeared to have been sent ten days after he departed from the house at short notice.

Mr Peart suggested that his client left on his own initiative and that the €275 he contributed to the household each week must have been missed.

Re-called into the witness box, the grandmother responded: ‘I was thrilled that he was gone. He’d have been gone a lot sooner if I had realised what was going on.’

Complaints about what was allegedly going on finally surfaced almost six years later when the girls, then both adults, went to the gardaí.

New Ross based detective Donal Doyle detained the accused for interview and was met with complete denial at all and every suggestion that he had committed sexual assault.

The record of the interviews, read out by prosecuting barrister Seoirse O Dunlaing, showed that he responded variously ‘total lies’, ‘never happened’ or ‘absolute lies’.

He agreed that he had left the house suddenly but disputed the suggestion that his departure followed a confrontation with his partner about molestation.

‘I left of my own accord,’ he insisted. ‘It was in the pipeline for a while.’

Mr O Dunlaing suggested to the jury that they had more than enough evidence on which to convict.

But John Peart for the defence dismissed the prosecution case as ‘fairy story circumstances’ and suggested that somebody had interfered with the phone containing the message of apology which the defendant denied ever having sent.

‘What trick was played with that phone?’ wondered counsel out loud, dismissing the State’s case as hopelessly below standard.

Seven counts alleging sexual assault were considered by the jury, which took a break over a weekend before delivering their unanimous findings.

They found the accused guilty of three assaults on the older sister and of one assault on the younger.

They found that he had committed offences in the gateway, on the sofa and in the bathroom, in the case of the first complainant.

And they returned a similar verdict after considering evidence relating to the kissing and groping of the second complainant in the kitchen.

Bail was extended as the matter was adjourned to allow preparation of victim impact statements and a probation report.

The defendant was ordered in the meantime not to apply for travel documents and to sign on twice weekly at his local garda station.