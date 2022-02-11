Wexford

County Wexford man guilty of sexually assaulting his partner's granddaughters

Man remains on bail as case is adjourned for victim impact statements and probation reports

A man in his mid-60s was found guilty by a Circuit Court jury of sexually assaulting the grand-daughters of his partner.

Evidence was heard by the jury of four women and eight men from a woman now in her mid-20s.

