Co Wexford man who stabbed his housemate in the chest is found guilty of manslaughter

Jury reached a majority verdict after deliberating for over eight hours

Not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter – that was the verdict in the case of DPP versus David Bolger of 43 Irish Street, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The 45-year-old accused was responsible for the death of meat factory worker Przemyslaw Klimzczuk in the house they were sharing off Greenville Lane in Enniscorthy.

A jury of seven men and five women spent just over eight hours deliberating their decision at the end of a trial which lasted into a ninth day.

They proved unable to reach a unanimous verdict before finally coming down 10-2 in favour of manslaughter rather than murder committed at 41 Ashbrook on May 1, 2020.

The conclusion of the trial presided over by Judge Tony Hunt at the courthouse in Wexford came at lunchtime on Thursday, July 15. Earlier in the day the jurors asked for the knife which caused the death of the deceased in the case and the judge ruled that this was in order.

The black handled kitchen knife with its 12.5 centimetre blade was presented to them by Detective Garda Tomás O'Leary. An hour later, the judge indicted that he was prepared to accept a majority 10-2 or 11-1 verdict. Less than two hours after this, word came through that the waiting was over.

David Bolger, who had two family members with him, returned to the dock and his legal team of barristers Colman Cody and Dylan Redmond with solicitor Ed King also took their places.

On the other side of the courtroom gardaí led by Superintendent David O'Sullivan were present along with the estranged wife and brother-in-law of the deceased, who had the services of an interpreter.

Prosecuting barrister James Dwyer attended with junior counsel Sinead Gleeson and solicitor Aoife O'Halloran.

The jury was ushered to their seats by Garda Seán Whelan and court registrar Michael Neary asked their forewoman if a verdict had been reached. She replied in the affirmative and the manslaughter decision written on the issue paper was read out before she confirmed that this was the decision of ten members, with two disagreeing.

Judge Hunt thanked them all for their efforts in what was a very tragic case and he exempted them from further jury service for 12 years.

“David Bolger did not set out that evening to kill anyone,” he observed commending them on their decision made by a dozen citizens drawn from the electoral register: “It's a community verdict and no one can argue with it.”

During the trial, evidence was given that five bottles of Jagermeister were shared between five men drinking in the living room of 41 Ashbrook on the night in question during Covid-19 lockdown.

Among them were factory worker Bolger and married but separated father of two Klimzczuk, who worked at Irish Country Meats.

Evidence was given that the defendant went up two flights of stairs to a bedroom on the top floor where he stabbed the deceased once, in the heart.

A few minutes later, he told a garda who arrived at the scene that he had stabbed the man nicknamed 'Shammock'.

In his closing address, barrister Colman Cody suggested that his client was too intoxicated to form the intent to kill or cause serious injury, which is a necessary legal ingredient of murder. Most of the jury apparently agreed with this line of argument.

The defendant remained in the dock while his father went to collect an overnight bag. Mr Cody applied for bail to be granted pending a sentencing hearing but this was turned down.

The quicker that Bolger started his sentence, the quicker he will be finished, Judge Hunt pointed out. A medical report, to include a psychiatric or psychological report, was ordered by the court as well as a victim impact statement.

The sentencing hearing was fixed for Monday, October 23 in Dublin before the defendant was brought away to begin his time in custody at Cloverhill Prison.

The trial was the first visit by the Central Criminal Court to the new court complex at Belvedere Road.