Co Wexford man found guilty of sexually assaulting his neighbour’s child

A man in his sixties was found unanimously guilty of sexual assaults on a neighbour’s child when he was tried by judge and jury in the Circuit Court.

His victim was aged eight and nine when he repeatedly groped her at a playground or near to their home in Enniscorthy district.

Reporting restrictions were put in place to protect the identity of the girl, who is now in her teens.

At the outset, the accused man pleaded not guilty to offences committed in 2016 and 2017.

His barrister insisted that any touching of the child’s private parts had been unintentional.

However, the jury of seven women and five men were swayed by the evidence from the injured party.

The trial was shown video recording taken by specialist garda interviewers when she was ten years of age.

In the video, the girl told how she used to be best friend with the defendant’s daughter.

She recalled how the man went with the two youngsters to a playground. When he lifted her (the complainant) up on to a gate, he rubbed her private parts over her clothes.

Such assault was repeated on later occasions when he lifted her up on to a haybale or a wall.

‘It kept happening and I didn’t really like it,’ she told her interviewer.

She told how she told him to stop but he kept rubbing her private parts. The offending behaviour was brought to light in 2018 when she was ten.

The injured party told friends about what had happened and this was relayed on through family to teachers.

Her parents were then notified and also Tusla, while a garda enquiry was set in train.

When investigators interviewed the accused he told them he said he had no recollection of it.

However, the father of four agreed it was unlikely that the child would make up such allegations.

He accepted that it could have happened but insisted that it was unintentional.

The jury, after less than two hours deliberation, felt differently, returning unanimous guilty verdict on all three charges before the court.

Prosecuting barrister Sinead Gleeson argued successfully that the defendant should be remanded in custody.

She pointed out that he had a previous conviction for indecent assault and argued that he was a flight risk.

Judge James McCourt ordered a victim impact statement and adjourned further consideration of the case until May.