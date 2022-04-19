Wexford

Co Wexford man found guilty of sexually assaulting his neighbour’s child

Wexford Courthouse. Expand

A man in his sixties was found unanimously guilty of sexual assaults on a neighbour’s child when he was tried by judge and jury in the Circuit Court.

His victim was aged eight and nine when he repeatedly groped her at a playground or near to their home in Enniscorthy district.

