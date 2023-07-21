Co Wexford man accused of rape fails in his bid to get his passport back

An application for relaxation of bail conditions in a rape case was turned down at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Wexford.

The accused man sought the return of his passport to allow him visit a sick relative who does not reside in this country.

This was opposed by Wexford based Detective Sergeant John Cleary who pointed out the seriousness of the alleged offence, which dated back to 2021.

The detective said he had grave concern that the accused would not return for his trial, scheduled to take place next year.

The judge refused the application but indicated that a different view might be taken if evidence is produced to show that the condition of the relative has worsened.