Co Wexford child rapist who lost battle to remain anonymous fails in conviction bid

A child rapist who repeatedly attacked a young girl in the late 1980s and was named after a legal battle has lost a bid to overturn his conviction

At the Court of Appeal on Thursday, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh said that the court had reached the conclusion that the appeal launched by Declan Hannon (52) should be dismissed on all grounds.

Hannon was convicted at the Central Criminal Court in April 2019 of four counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault in Co Wicklow on dates between 1987 and 1989.

Due to the collapse of a number of trials the victim, now aged in her 40s, had to give evidence six times in court before her attacker was finally convicted.

Hannon, of Ramsgate Village, Gorey, Co Wexford, had pleaded not guilty but was found guilty by a jury on all six counts and sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by Mr Justice Michael White in May 2019.

Mr Justice White said that Hannon carried the "brutal and cynical rape of an innocent child".

In November 2020, the woman won a legal battle at the Court of Appeal to have Hannon publicly named, overturning a gagging order made by Mr Justice White during the trial.

Mr Justice White's order prevented the publication of both the victim and her abuser but the Court of Appeal ruled that the order “was superfluous and ought not to have been made”.

Mr Justice White said he made his order "at the request of the DPP and the complainant". However, the DPP then appealed the order after the woman contacted them to say that she wished to waive her right to anonymity and for Hannon to be named. In response, Hannon's lawyers made an application to say the victim had no legal right to waive her anonymity.

That Court of Appeal judgement agreed with the DPP, who had submitted that “in the absence of any familial relationship, the publication of the name of the accused would not, at this stage, tend to identify the complainant”.

Speaking outside of court in 2019, the victim said she was never asked by the DPP at the sentencing hearing about her wishes and did not know she had to address the question of her anonymity.

At his appeal against this conviction, Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said that the primary complaint of the appellant was that the trial judge should have discharged the jury because of the prejudice caused by the delay, as the victim made her complaint to the gardaí in 2013 relating to criminal acts that took place in the 1980s.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said that there was an eight-year age gap between Hannon and the victim, with the appellant in his teens at the time while the victim was a child aged nine to 11. The matters first came to light in the early 1990s when she was 17.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said that the complainant made a statement in which she said that on four occasions at different locations, the appellant put his penis into her vagina, and on two of those occasions he also sexually assaulted her.

The judge said that two earlier trials against the appellant were not concluded, and the third trial concluded with his conviction.

Turning to the grounds of his appeal, Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said the appellant relied on a number of matters, including missing witnesses and physical changes to the locations of the offences.

She said that, despite the fact that there was a period of 17 years between the time the victim turned 18 in 1996 and when she made her complaint in 2013, the court was not persuaded that there was any conduct which could be described as “culpable investigatory of prosecutorial delay” in the case. She said there was ample explanation why people sexually abused as children may be unwilling to come forward and disclose the abuse.

The judge went on to say that the court was not persuaded that the loss of the appellant’s parents as witnesses in the case presented a real risk to the fairness of the trial.

She went on to say that the absence of his work timesheets did not threaten the fairness of his trial, nor did the typography of one of the locations of the offences.

Another ground of appeal related to disclosure, as the appellant submitted that the trial judge erred in failing to discharge the jury when it became apparent that the complainant had given evidence that by her own admission was not true. This only emerged during a voir dire after she had given her evidence to the jury.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said that this information did emerge during the trial, and she concluded that there was no prejudice to the appellant that would have warranted the discharge of the jury. She said he had the opportunity to cross-examine the complainant, which he did, and she went on to say that the fairness of the trial did not dip below what was required.

The third issue that the appellant raised was a question he was asked during the trial as to the current whereabouts of his sister. The appellant said that this question was highly prejudicial as it would have led the jury to speculate why his sister did not give evidence. Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said that the court agreed with the trial judge that the matter was not of such gravity as to warrant a discharge of the jury.

The final issue raised by the appellant concerned the victim’s disclosure that she had undergone counselling during her 20s, as the fact of her counselling had not been disclosed to the defence. Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said that it was disclosed to the appellant in May 2019 that the complainant could not recall who she attended for counselling, so there was no failure by the prosecution to disclose this.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said the court had reached the conclusion that the appeal should be dismissed on all grounds.