‘Clumps of hair’ torn off women’s heads during row

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

CLUMPS of hair were torn from the heads of two women during a row at an estate in Ballycullane.

Wexford District Court heard how a major row broke out at Somers Way estate in the village at 2.30 a.m. on May 16, 2020.

