‘Clumps of hair’ torn off women’s heads during row

CLUMPS of hair were torn from the heads of two women during a row at an estate in Ballycullane.

Wexford District Court heard how a major row broke out at Somers Way estate in the village at 2.30 a.m. on May 16, 2020.

Nicola Churchyard (27) of 8 Somers Way, Richard O’Keefe (31), 13 Somers Way, Luke Parle (31), of Curraghmore, Ramsgrange, Erika Cranley (28) of 13 Somers Way and James O’Brien (83) of Somers Way, Ballycullane, were all charged with affray (threatening to use unlawful violence towards others, and putting others in fear).

Sgt Gary Raynor said gardaí were called to the estate at 2.35 a.m. following reports of an altercation.

The court heard that Churchyard claimed she was in an altercation outside her home with Cranley, who, she alleged, grabbed her hair and dragged her along the ground and kicked her repeatedly.

Sgt Raynor said Cranley denies being the aggressor, saying it was her who was dragged by the hair.

Parle was playing guitar when he heard the commotion outside.

He said Cranley repeatedly tried to enter his property, adding that O’Keefe ran at him, hitting him in the right temple, before kicking him in the ribs, the court was told.

O’Keefe claims he was punched twice by Parle and that O’Brien came at him with a baton, adding that he wasn’t struck by the weapon. Sgt Raynor said O’Brien admitted using the baton at the scene.

He said Churchyard suffered significant hair loss in the fracas, along with cuts and bruises to the hands and head.

Cranley was missing clumps of hair after the incident, while Parle and O’Keefe sustained bruising; the latter also registering blood loss through an ear and a scrape to the head.

Two other people – who are not before the courts – were also present at the scene, with one suffering minor injuries.

Solicitor for Churchyard, Parle and O’Brien, Gerry Flynn, said: “This is an incident that occurred in a housing estate.

“It’s possible there may be a rapprochement between the parties. They are all complainants of each other and there were two independent witnesses.”

Mr Flynn said he has been advised by one of his clients that the two witnesses are happy not to be involved in the matter.

“I want the sergeant to be aware of the possibility of rapprochement. Obviously it’s being prosecuted by the State,” Mr Flynn said, adding that he will alert the court of any updates regarding the case when it is next before Wexford District Court on February 8.