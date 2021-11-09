Wexford

Clonroche man’s drink and gambling issues behind chequebook fraud case

Wexford Courthouse.

The defendant’s drink and gambling issues were behind a chequebook fraud case dealt with at the Circuit Court in Wexford.

Brian Steadmond (42) from Rathurtin in Clonroche admitted obtaining €700 worth of cash and goods using stolen cheques.

The case dated back to January of last year when the chequebook was found on the floor of Redmond’s pub in Raheenduff.

