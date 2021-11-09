Clonroche man’s drink and gambling issues behind chequebook fraud case

The defendant’s drink and gambling issues were behind a chequebook fraud case dealt with at the Circuit Court in Wexford.

Brian Steadmond (42) from Rathurtin in Clonroche admitted obtaining €700 worth of cash and goods using stolen cheques.

The case dated back to January of last year when the chequebook was found on the floor of Redmond’s pub in Raheenduff.

It belonged to the PTSB account of a man called Paul Kelly but he was in long term care at the time.

Investigating Detective Garda Paul Hayes told the court that Steadmond had been seen drinking in the part of the pub where it was found.

Ten cheques were missing but only two were mentioned in the proceedings.

One was passed at Adamstown Tyres (€400 worth) and the other at Robert Rackard’s petrol station in Caim (€300).

Judge James McCourt noted that the defendant had 18 previous convictions for theft or fraud offences.

Defending counsel Jordan Fletcher accepted that his client had a long history of such offending.

Steadmond, counsel said, was an alcoholic and a gambling addict, which took a toll of his personal life.

His wife had left him, and his three children – the oldest aged 15 – no longer had any relationship with him.

He had lost thousands of euro, alienating his parents and siblings who wanted nothing to do with him, he said.

However, Mr Jordan insisted that the defendant had commenced the long road to rehabilitation.

His brother was present for the sentencing hearing as the family had seen ‘shoots of progress’.

Speaking up for himself from the dock Steadmond acknowledged that what he had done affected a lot of people but appealed for one last chance.

Money was in court to compensate the two businesses affected by his crimes.

Judge James McCourt agreed that it was a sad and tragic case.

However, he felt he could not ignore the past record of the accused, imposing a three year jail sentence with the final six months suspended.