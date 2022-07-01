Clare man accused of murder of Wexford mother-of-two Sharon Bennett is to go on trial in October

A Co Clare man accused of the murder of mother-of-two Sharon Bennett is to go on trial in October at the Central Criminal Court.

Patrick Ballard (35), formerly of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis, is accused of the murder of Ms Bennett (29) in the Market area of Ennis on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He had been initially charged with assault causing harm on the deceased.

However, Ms Bennett died 13 days later at University Hospital Limerick. In March, 2021, the assault charge was withdrawn by the State and a murder charge was brought against Mr Ballard.

Ms Bennett was a native of Duncormick in Wexford.

Mr Ballard and Ms Bennett were in a relationship at the time of the alleged murder. Ms Bennett was a mother of two girls, then aged nine and six, from a previous relationship.

On Friday solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions Kerrie O'Connor told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that the matter was ready to proceed.

Mr Justice McDermott fixed October 4 next as Mr Ballard's trial date.