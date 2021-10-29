Castletown man fractured victim’s jaw in two places during pub assault

A 47-year-old Castletown man who punched a fellow customer in his local pub, causing a double jaw fracture, was sent to jail for six months after a sentencing hearing in Wexford Circuit Court.

Defendant Tommy Masterson from Kilmurray, Castletown, pleaded guilty in response to the charge of assault causing harm to Tommy Dixon in the Golden Anchor on Stephen’s Day in 2016.

However, Judge James McCourt noted that the guilty plea was not offered until October last, on the day when the matter was due to go to full trial, more than four and a half years after the incident which put Dixon in hospital.

At the sentencing hearing, the prosecution case was summarised by Garda Aisling Daly who explained that the accused and the injured party were both from the Castletown locality.

On the day of the incident, Masterson arrived in the pub around noon and Dixon probably two hours afterwards. In the hours which followed, there was some inter-play between the two men, variously described as banter and horseplay, with what was called a game of ‘slaps’ going on.

Dixon reckoned that he had consumed eight drinks and a dinner before things took a more serious turn around 8.30 p.m. when the accused punched him twice, breaking his jaw in two places.

The casualty was brought home by the owner of the pub but he later attended Wexford General and then The Beacon in Dundrum, before being referred to St James’ Hospital.

In order to ensure that surgery was not required, the patient’s jaw was wired shut so that he was unable to take any solid nourishment for six weeks.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, the injured party said that a year went by before he started to feel normal again.

He lost a couple of stone in weight, had to take time off work, and gave up playing Gaelic games.

He recalled that his wife was five months pregnant and the couple were poised to move house at the time of the assault.

The lengthy wait for the matter to be finalised caused anxiety, the statement revealed, as he expected he would have to give evidence in a trial.

Further anxiety was occasioned by the fact that Masterson had taken work as caretaker at the GAA club where Dixon brought his children.

The offender was described by defending barrister Jordan Fletcher as a single man with no children.

A fully qualified plasterer, he was now employed on a community enterprise scheme.

It was revealed that he was no longer drinking as he was suffering from a stomach problem.

Mr Fletcher felt that there had been some element of provocation leading up to the attack on Dixon but the barrister accepted that his client ‘drank too much and lost control’.

Delivering his verdict, Judge James McCourt noted that there had been no sign of remorse on the part of Masterson for the damage caused.

A twelve-month jail sentence was prescribed, with the closing six months suspended, to commence imprisonment on November 2.