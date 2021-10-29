Wexford

Castletown man fractured victim’s jaw in two places during pub assault

Six-month sentence handed down at Wexford Circuit Court

Wexford Courthouse.

Wexford Courthouse.

A 47-year-old Castletown man who punched a fellow customer in his local pub, causing a double jaw fracture, was sent to jail for six months after a sentencing hearing in Wexford Circuit Court.

Defendant Tommy Masterson from Kilmurray, Castletown, pleaded guilty in response to the charge of assault causing harm to Tommy Dixon in the Golden Anchor on Stephen’s Day in 2016.

However, Judge James McCourt noted that the guilty plea was not offered until October last, on the day when the matter was due to go to full trial, more than four and a half years after the incident which put Dixon in hospital.

