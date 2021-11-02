Case of Killenagh man who was on a chicken run is adjourned to January

A chicken run drive saw a Killenagh man caught by gardaí for not having the correct licence and insurance.

Dara Broughal, Curraduff, Killenagh, was charged with failing to produce his licence, driving without a licence, failing to produce a valid insurance certificate, driving without insurance and having a trailer uncoupled by a secondary trailer at Raheenagurren East on November 22 last year.

The court heard bus maintenance worker Brughal was stopped and the trailer examined. The maximum automass permitted by his licence was 2,600kg and the gross vehicle weight was 3,010kg.

“The driver’s licence wasn’t adequate for the E category and there was no secondary coupling connecting the van to the trailer.”

Solicitor Lana Doherty said her client has fully cooperated with gardaí. “Without the trailer being overweight he would have been fully insured. He has had a full licence for a long number of years,” Ms Doherty said.

She said he needs his licence as, under new regulations, he has to drive buses 3kms from the depot to test the tyres as part of his work.

The court heard Broughal was delivering chickens in someone else’s van and Ms Doherty said he didn’t realise the vehicle was overweight and that this would negate his insurance.

Judge John Cheatle asked if it was a simple matter of applying to the Road Safety Authority to change the licence and was told by the garda witness that a test is required.

The judge adjourned the case to January 19.