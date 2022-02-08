Case is struck out as garda is on sick leave

A case was struck out in court last week because the prosecuting garda was unable to attend.

At Gorey District Court Sharon Doyle, 11 Ashwood Grove, Gorey, was charged in relation to an alleged theft offence committed at Pettitt’s Supermarket, Main Street, Gorey, on February 3, 2017.

However, when the case went before Judge John Cheatle at Wednesday’s sitting of Gorey District Court, Sergeant Gary Raynor told the judge the investigating garda in the matter was on sick leave and unable to attend court.

The defendant’s solicitor, John O’Donovan, said he understood the state was seeking an adjournment and commented: “I have a difficulty with the garda being out sick. I do not know the nature of his illness.”

Sergeant Raynor declined to give such details in open court and Inspector Pat Cody then highlighted the fact the case went back to February, 2017, following which Judge Cheatle agreed to strike out the matter.