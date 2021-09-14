Bench warrants are issued

Judge David Kennedy issued bench warrants for a number of people who failed to appear before Arklow District Court on Wednesday, September 9.

Dylan Byrne (25) 36 Hillcrest Drive, Gorey, did not appear in relation to a charge of theft at the Woodenbridge Hotel, Woodenbridge on July 27, 2019.

Gary O’Leary (49) 10 Chapel Lane, Shillelagh, failed to appear in court to answer a charge of possession of drugs at the same address on March 20, 2021.

Kevin Doyle (33) Tomnahealy, Castletown, Gorey, was not in court to answer charges of driving with no licence and no insurance at Castlepark, Arklow on November 23, 2020.

Bridget Moorehouse (33) 14 Ashwood Grove, Gorey, did not appear in court to answer a charge of theft at Boots, Bridgewater Shopping Centre on December 3, 2020.