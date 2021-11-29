Adjournment granted to former Wexford hurler appealing drink driving conviction

No progress was made at Wexford Circuit Court in the case of a drink drive conviction appeal taken by Jack Guiney (28), address given as 79 Woodside, Dodder Park Road, Dublin 14 and formerly of Rathduff in Rathnure.

The appellant was not present when his name was called by the court registrar and his solicitor was also not in attendance, though he did send a letter.

The letter confirmed that Guiney was out of the country, working in America, and an adjournment was applied for.

State Solicitor Kevin O’Doherty pointed out prosecuting Garda Sergeant Alan Hayes, now stationed in Waterford, had attended court on at least six occasions to deal with the matter as it made its way through the courts.

Judge Alice Doyle granted the adjournment until February of next year but attached a condition to this decision.

She required an undertaking from the absent motorist that he will not drive if and when in Ireland while his appeal is pending.

The District Court conviction under appeal dated back to an incident involving the former Wexford senior hurler in November of 2017 which resulted in Judge Brian O’Shea handing down an €800 fine with a three year disqualification from holding a driving licence.