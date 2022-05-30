23-year-old man who was arrested in England is refused bail at Wexford Circuit Court

Bail was refused at Wexford Circuit Court in the case of a 23-year old-man arrested in England and brought back to finalise a long-standing Irish case.

Patrick Cash was under 18 when he was responsible for criminal damage, assault and offensive weapon offences at a care home in the Gorey area.

He pleaded guilty to all these charges in 2017 but he then failed to show up for the sentencing hearing in the matter, Garda David Ryan confirmed.

Judge James McCourt also learned that, since moving to the UK, Cash had married and he now had a child there.

The European extradition warrant issued for his arrest was finally executed earlier this year.

Defending barrister Dylan Redmond was concerned that his client had been in custody ever since.

If freed, the accused would agree to sign on at a garda station three times a day and reside at the home of his grandmother in New Ross.

The address offered was 3 Irishtown Heights in New Ross.

However, Garda Ryan objected to the granting of bail, insisting that Cash was a flight risk.

The defendant was born in the UK, the court was told, and the judge agreed that the bail application should not be granted.

However, he urged that the matter should be dealt with promptly as he adjourned the case to June and ordered preparation of a probation report.