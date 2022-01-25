Courtown works are continuing

WORKS are continuing in Courtown under the town and village renewal scheme.

On the scheme, which is due to open soon for 2022, Cllr Donal Kenny said that there were a number of local areas interested.

District Manager Philip Knight said that Courtown works have included replacement of the railings and the permanent removal of fencing.

The pier has been marked for parking purposes with parking buffers in place also.

Old seating has also been taken out with works continuing on better connecting Courtown and Riverchapel with a footpath.

Mr Knight said that the team look forward to officially opening this aspect, as well as the two kilometre maritime trail with picnic areas.

To commence in the coming weeks, there will be replacement of seating and repairs to the footpath along the harbour wall.