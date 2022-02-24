Courtown RNLI lifeboat shop seeks volunteers

THE RNLI has started a recruitment drive for new shop volunteers to join the lifesaving team at Courtown.

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team need a dedicated volunteer crew of all ages and abilities who can give a little time to help save lives at sea.

Key responsibilities include delivering a smooth day-to-day running of the shop in an enjoying shopping experience, maintaining a safe environment and alerting line management to any issues.

Retailers will need to be confident handling money as they’ll cash up at the end of the day operating the till and card machine.

Aside from being friendly and welcoming, they’ll need to champion the key message of the RNLI to build its reputation in the local area.

Rose Murphy is the RNLI Shop Manager at Courtown RNLI and a member of the original team who established the shop when it first opened 31 years ago.

She said she’d encourage people to join up across the county.

“It was my husband Jim who got me involved when there was a community inshore lifeboat in Courtown. When the RNLI took over in 1990, he was one of four senior helms and the training co-ordinator, and he is now a Deputy Launching Authority at the station. I have been on the fundraising committee since it began and have had a number of roles including PRO, secretary and shop manager.

“I have worked in retail all my life in Gorey and love everything about it and I have always had a great love for the lifeboat. There is a team of seven shop volunteers here and they are unbelievable. The shop is open seven days a week from May to October - all day for four days and for a few hours each of the other days. After that, it is open at weekends until Christmas. We had our most successful year last year with the hot weather and staycations. It was like people really wanted to support charities after we had a tough time due to Covid-19”.

RNLI shops started out as simple cake stalls run by volunteers to raise money for their local lifeboat station but today there are nearly 200 shops.

They attract many visitors throughout the year and stock a range of unique souvenirs and gifts.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said that the pandemic unfortunately hit its shops hard as they closed for periods of time in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

"We look forward to welcoming our visitors in 2022 but to do this successfully, we want to grow our team of shop volunteers and are looking for people who enjoy interacting with others, can help us to provide a high level of customer service, have good communication skills and personable manner and ensure our shops continue to be friendly and welcoming places”.

To find out more about how you can help generate vital funds, promote the work of the RNLI, and apply, go to www.volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy.

It should be noted that RNLI volunteers are responsible for their own health and safety.