Courtown RNLI honours Lifeboat Operations Manager Sam Kennedy for decades of service to Wexford as he retires

Sam Kennedy from Courtown RNLI pictured outside the lifeboat station on Friday on the occasion of his retirement from the RNLI. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sam Kennedy (4th from right in picture) pictured with colleagues from Courtown RNLI in the lifeboat station on Friday on the occasion of his retirement from the RNLI. Pic: Jim Campbell

Courtown RNLI bid farewell to a “true gentleman” as Lifeboat Operations Manager with Courtown RNLI, Sam Kennedy stepped down from his role after 37 years.

Volunteers with Courtown RNLI met with Sam their friend and colleague Sam to thank him for his many years of support and service and share some of the many memories they had with him.

Sam’s first involvement as a Search and Rescue volunteer started in the mid-eighties with the Courtown Inshore Rescue – a community-based service set up in 1985 and operated by the local community. Sam continued as an RNLI crew member when it was established in Courtown Harbour in 1990 and progressed through the crew ranks. He took on the position of Honorary Secretary in 2003, later transitioning to Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM). Sam continued as LOM in Courtown for a further 20 years until his recent retirement.

In the days since his retirement, many of the RNLI crew members shared their thoughts about Sam.

“I asked some of the crew for a one liner about Sam and somebody said they never met someone with such an important job with no ego of his own and it’s true. He’s not doing it for the glory,” said Nicky Deacon, PRO with Courtown RNLI. “Another spoke of how respectful Sam is and how, even when you don’t show up to training, he is always understanding.”

Fr Tom Dalton described Sam as “a rock of common sense”, while crew member Yvette Deacon said that Sam encouraged her to “slow down and think”.

Sam was also described as a proper gentleman, with many remarking on the great sense of calm he adopted, regardless of the situation.

“Sam has always been so non-judgemental,” added Nicky. “Over the years when we were out trying to locate a body, for example, he seemed to know when someone needed a break or wasn’t going to be able to do that.

“He is just so compassionate and calm, but yet achieves and gets the best out of people.”

Sam’s brother William sadly passed away in the days prior to his retirement and so, the ceremony to mark his departure from the RNLI was small but meaningful.

Mark Chambers will now take on the role of Lifeboat Operations Manager with Courtown RNLI.

"Sam has been the backbone of our station for many years and I along with the rest of the crew would like to wish him all the very best in his retirement from the station. Sam has always been a calming influence in the station and his top priority was the welfare of his crew especially during the more difficult tasks we have had to deal with. His presence in the station will be missed by all of us and it will be a different place without him here,” he said.