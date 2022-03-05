Courtown Kiltennel Walking Trail gets official accreditation

The Courtown Kiltennel Walking Trail has received its official accreditation from Sport Ireland.

After two years in of development, this unique coastal heritage trail is one of the country’s only wooded dune systems in Ireland and is therefore a site of ecological importance.

Sport Ireland rates the three kilometre walk as easy and highlights the nearby facilities in Courtown such as car parking, shops, restaurants, cafés, pubs, toilets and accommodation.

The Courtown Kiltennel Trail will form part of the Slí Charman Coastal Trail Rehabilitation Works which began back in the early 1990s while the trail has now been added to the National Trails Register.

Linda Sinnott of Courtown Community Council said that she hopes that the recognition will bring more people to explore the area.

“We’re delighted to see so many people enjoying the trail already as walking trails have proved hugely popular since the beginning of the pandemic. There is no better way to immerse yourself in nature than to spend some time ambling throughout Courtown's extensive walking trail network. We look forward to organising an official launch day for the trail sometime in the near future.

"In collaboration with the Coast Guard and Wexford Walking Trails we were delighted to introduce a numbered emergency locator marker system along the trail to help trail users identify their location should an emergency arise,” she said.

Courtown Community Council continue to work closely with Wexford County Council, Wexford Walking Trails and National Parks and Wildlife Service in the areas of maintenance, restoration and conservation.

For more visit www.sportireland.ie.