Courtown event to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion in the community

Abdimohmedabdi and Maximan take charge of the food at a recent Gorey Diversity Day at Gorey Civic Square.

A celebration of the diverse range of cultures and traditions within the Courtown community will take place next Wednesday, August 3 at Courtown Harbour.

Open to all, Courtown Diversity Day is aimed at connecting members of the Ukrainian community and residents of the Courtown hotel with other people living in the area. A diverse array of food, music and culture will be enjoyed and shared by all who attend on the day.

"The main aim for this event is for the men at the hotel and people from the local Ukrainian community to let the community know who they are and what they are. There’s a lot of information going around about the guys and they’re a bit worried that there’s a bit of misinformation,” explained Director of Riverchapel Community Complex and Trustee of Courtown Community Council, Craig Lang. “They want to, in a positive way, say this is who we are and this is our culture.”

The event is being supported by individuals and groups across the county including Wexford Local Development, Courtown Hotel, Courtown Community Council, Places of Sanctuary, Wexford Volunteer Centre, Courtown Tidy Towns, Wexford County Council, Riverchapel Community Council and Wexford Garda Division.

“The community can come along and enjoy the vibrant music that’s going to be put on. There will also be a barbeque and cakes on the day,” explained Craig. “The event will be all about promoting inclusion in the community.”

Courtown Diversity Day will take place on Wednesday, August 3 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.