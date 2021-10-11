Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

exclusive County Wexford’s vaccination centre among nation’s best for vaccine uptake

1.1m spent in five months on centre

The Riverside Park Hotel vaccination centre was among the busiest in the country. Expand

Close

The Riverside Park Hotel vaccination centre was among the busiest in the country.

The Riverside Park Hotel vaccination centre was among the busiest in the country.

The Riverside Park Hotel vaccination centre was among the busiest in the country.

newrossstandard

David Looby

Figures obtained by this newspaper following a Freedom of Information request reveal Co Wexford’s mass vaccination centre Enniscorthy ranked fourth highest nationally for vaccination uptake, delivering 101,623 vaccines in a five month period.

A breakdown of the costs associated with running the vaccination centre was provided, detailing that €542,188 was spent on pay costs, with €358,594 expended on non pay costs. €101,921.16 was spent on renting the hotel and €122,780 was spent on set up and fit-out costs.

The money was spent on the centre and associated pay and other costs between February and June.

Assistant General Manager of the Covid-19 Response team with South East Community Healthcare, Kate Cassidy said: “Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre ranked fourth highest across the nation for vaccination uptake having delivered 101,623 vaccines in a safe and timely manner to the people of Co Wexford and surrounding area. Vaccination require a mix of clinical and operational roles to maintain the planned flow for a clinic to ensure the efficient roll out of the Covid Vaccination Programme. 

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

"Public Vaccination Centres are resourced and operate in accordance with a National Operational Model, based on the number of vaccination booths in the centre.”

The total spent in Enniscorthy amounts to €1,125,483.

Most Watched

Privacy