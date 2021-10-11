The Riverside Park Hotel vaccination centre was among the busiest in the country.

Figures obtained by this newspaper following a Freedom of Information request reveal Co Wexford’s mass vaccination centre Enniscorthy ranked fourth highest nationally for vaccination uptake, delivering 101,623 vaccines in a five month period.

A breakdown of the costs associated with running the vaccination centre was provided, detailing that €542,188 was spent on pay costs, with €358,594 expended on non pay costs. €101,921.16 was spent on renting the hotel and €122,780 was spent on set up and fit-out costs.

The money was spent on the centre and associated pay and other costs between February and June.

Assistant General Manager of the Covid-19 Response team with South East Community Healthcare, Kate Cassidy said: “Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre ranked fourth highest across the nation for vaccination uptake having delivered 101,623 vaccines in a safe and timely manner to the people of Co Wexford and surrounding area. Vaccination require a mix of clinical and operational roles to maintain the planned flow for a clinic to ensure the efficient roll out of the Covid Vaccination Programme.

"Public Vaccination Centres are resourced and operate in accordance with a National Operational Model, based on the number of vaccination booths in the centre.”

The total spent in Enniscorthy amounts to €1,125,483.