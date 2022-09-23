County Wexford to have new radio station for 30 days

MUSIC fans across County Wexford and the south east will have a brand new radio station to listen to for the next month when Freedom FM broadcasts across the region on 103.8FM.

The station will be playing music from the 90s and noughties and those behind it say it will “cater for the musical taste of Generation Y”.

The station will play a mix of chart, dance, R ‘n’ B and rock from its extensive music library of songs which stretches from 1990 to 2009.

"The station will also air specialist music programmes and features helping listeners to relive the 90s and noughties,” said a spokesperson for Freedom FM.

Established as an online station in August, 2020, Freedom FM secured its first FM radio licence last year broadcasting to the cities of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

However, station manager, Sean Power, said this year the team behind the radio decided to extend its reach and set up a transmitter to reach County Wexford and much of the south east.

“We are delighted to be bringing our entertaining mix of music from the 90s and noughties to Wexford,” said Mr Power.

“I know our 28 DJs and radio presenters will get a real kick helping those who grew up in the 90s and noughties to relive their youth through the music of those two decades,” he added.

Summing up the ethos of the station he said one of the station’s promos captured it perfectly: ‘Freedom FM - broadcasting to Generation Y. Why? Because someone has to!’

The success of last year’s broadcasts encouraged the team behind Freedom FM to consider bringing the music of their youth to more regions across Ireland and they submitted an application to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland in March, this year, and signed contracts in September.

The station will broadcast to Wexford and the South East on 103.8FM, under a 30 day temporary broadcast license from the BAI.

However, the station continues to broadcast around the world online so those living outside Wexford’s reception area can still tune in via the website www.freedomfm.ie or through a smart speaker