County Wexford to get third CAMHS service

COUNTY Wexford is to get a third CAMHS service with the likelihood being that the existing Enniscorthy-Gorey service will be split to enable a specific service cater for both town and districts individually.

At present the Enniscorthy-Gorey service caters for around 500 clients while the CAMHS service in Wexford has around 250 clients at present.

In welcoming the news that the county is to get a third service Minister James Browne said it was great for adolescent and child mental health services throughout the county.

“It’s a very positive development that we will get a third service in Wexford,” Min Browne told the Enniscorthy Guardian.

While the exact location where the new service will be based has yet to be finalised it’s likely it will be centred in Gorey and that the existing Enniscorthy-Gorey service would then be split with a separate service catering for both towns and district.

Min Browne acknowledged that the waiting list for access to the services are very long and he said the addition of a third centre will go a long way to alleviating that problem.

He said he received confirmation from Minister Mary Butler on Thursday that funding for the third centre had been fully approved.

“I’ve been working on this with Min Butler for quite a while now and it’s brilliant that is going to happen,” said Min Browne.

With regard to the timeframe, he said ordinarily it takes around a year to set up such centres and that the new one will have a full team in place including a psychologist, psychiatrist, social worker and other professional support workers.

“I am glad it will provide invaluable community support for young people in County Wexford,” he said.

“It will be established as soon as possible and I would hope that within a year it will be up and running with a full team in place.”